















More Kids Shot in Chicago Than Have Died In US From COVID-“Cavalier” Biden Remains Mum

Last Friday Joe Biden, unhappy with pushback against his authoritarian COVID mandates, accused GOP governors “of being….cavalier with the health of …..kids”.

What continues to escape Hunter’s Father, is the health and safety of children in Chicago. In a report, stunning even from the Windy City, we learned more children have been the victims of gun violence in Chicago this year than have died from COVID-19 across the entire country. The info comes from Joe’s very own Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

The CDC reported that 214 children 17-years old or younger have died of COVID-19 nationwide so far this year — compared to 261 Chicago kids who have been victims of gunfire in Chicago, according to police statistics reported by Fox News.

More children have been fatally shot on the streets of Chicago than have died of COVID-19 in the entire state of Illinois!

Police have reported 41 deaths of children under 18 in Chi-town so far this year. In the state of Illinois, deaths of children from COVID-19 totaled 25, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over Labor Day weekend, 63 people were shot in Chicago, including eight children. Among the six fatalities was a 4-year-old boy from Alabama who was killed while getting his hair done in an apartment last week.

Emperor Joe is more concerned about people following his decrees to get shots, then the number of kids being shot in one of our largest cities.

Talk about being “offhand, and often disdainful of important matters”. That would be the definition of cavalier, which defines Biden’s attitude towards the shootings and murders of kids, including a 4-year-old, in Chicago.

Related















