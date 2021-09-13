Autocrat Biden’s mind-blowing speech about modeling democracy

















Joe Biden rambled on somewhat incoherently during his visit to Shanksville, Pennsylvania yesterday. That was nothing new, but it was interesting in that he was completely lacking in self-awareness. Less than 24 hours after Biden mandated Americans, not illegal aliens, just Americans, get vaccinated if they wanted a job, he complained about authoritarians in other countries.

The irony is priceless.

THE STORY

Biden told the media about his conversations with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden called Xi and Putin “autocrats” who dictate to the citizens of their nations, and during his conversation with them, they questioned the viability of western democracy.

They commented that it doesn’t work in an era where the polarization of the electorate is so extreme.

Biden called other leaders ‘autocrats’ and claimed that “democracies can work” since “the core of who we are is not divided.”

He continued. “There’s a lot of autocrats who truly believe that democracies can’t function in the 21st century, not a joke. They think because the world is changing so rapidly and people are so divided you can’t bring people together in a democracy to get a consensus. And the only ones who are going to be able to succeed are the autocrats,” he said.

“We demonstrate everybody says Biden why do you keep insisting on trying to bring the country together. That’s the thing that’s going to affect our well-being more than anything else out of the rest of the world respond to us knowing that we actually can in fact lead by the example of our policy. I think we can do it. We gotta do it, ” he blathered.

He’ll unite us as long as we all fall in line and do what he says.

Watch:

