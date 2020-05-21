More Mich. Madness: Honored Dem City Clerk Charged w/ Felonies Still Being Paid

A Democrat city clerk in Michigan who’d been honored by her state party was recently charged with 6 felonies related to altering absentee ballots. Sherikia Hawkins was arraigned on half a dozen counts connected to the 2018 election, including forging public documents and misconduct in office. She was released on $15,000 bail.

“The alleged misconduct was discovered after the Oakland County Clerk’s Office noticed that 193 voter files had been changed to reflect that the voters failed to include a valid signature or return date when all of the implicated voters had in fact included both items. The county clerk’s office later discovered the original voter files in the trash at the election-division office.”

“The Michigan Democratic party honored Hawkins….with the prestigious Dingell/Levin award at its annual Legacy Dinner in Detroit, and she was included in the Michigan Chronicle’s ‘40 under 40’ list in 2017.”

It’s interesting to note that Sherikia had served as a city clerk in Pontiac in 2010 when fellow Democrat Gary Peters, now sitting in the U.S. Senate, won a close race over his GOP rival. Apparently, Peters was able to resist that year’s sweeping Tea Party inspired, Republican wave.

But wait! There’s more Michigan Madness afoot here.

While law-abiding state residents, kept from earning a livelihood, are threatened with $1,000 fines and jail for violating authoritarian Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home decree; accused felon, Sherikia Hawkins is “on paid administrative leave”.

To put a fine point on it, if you’re a Dem who’s accused of election fraud you’ll keep getting taxpayer dough. But if you’re one of those taxpayers pleading for an opportunity to simply go back to work, you’ll be fined 6 figures and locked up.

Under the despotic Whitmer, it’s the “Michigan Way”.