President rails against Fox — they’re doing nothing to help Repubs get elected

President Trump hit Fox News today, saying they aren’t doing anything to help him or other Republicans get elected:

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

THIS IS THE NEW FOX ‘NEWS’

Fox News during the day is attempting to be a very neutral news network airing both sides. In fact, they are hurting him during the day. It wasn’t like that under the late Roger Ailes, but this is the way it is now. At least they have the conservative evening hosts.

During the day, it seems to lean left which is why I don’t watch it any longer. They don’t really investigate anything anymore, they repeat the mainstream blather and give air time to Democrats who simply repeat talking points or lie. There is some pushback, but it’s not really effective.

Trump left out Marie Harf, Jessica Tarlov, and a few others who are unbearably left. However, Fox has every right to not support anyone or give air time to the far-left. We have every right to not watch them.

He’s frustrated because it was different and every other network is working to get Democrats elected. It would have been better if he said they don’t investigate any more. That would have been more accurate.

Alienating the only network that includes his side at all isn’t wise. I don’t like any of the people mentioned and that’s why I don’t watch it. I stopped when I realized they weren’t reporting anything worthwhile any longer. Most watch the night shows now. If it wasn’t for the night shows with Tucker, Hannity, and Ingraham, I’d rate them horrible.

Cable News is dying and geniuses like Roger Ailes who see a niche aren’t coming forward. Trump really is alone for the most part. It has to be awful for him.

Fox News always had a lot of liberals and leftists working there and it’s worse now.