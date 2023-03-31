Morning Notes: The Devil Is Loose in America

We’ve seen the devil, and he is in NY in our Capitol and many of our state governments and institutions. He’s in Manhattan where a District Attorney weaponized the government to influence an election, and lies to the American people to manipulate them.

Over half of the cases that come to Alvin Bragg for prosecution are dismissed, and most others are pleaded down to misdemeanors. In Donald Trump’s case, Bragg took a case beyond the statute of limitations, a misdemeanor, and decided to call it a felony. He’s a creative Soros prosecutor assigned to get Trump, as he promised he would.

Marxist Justice Fails

The Left couldn’t wait until 2024 to influence the election. They lit the fuse. We must put it out and hopefully return with a Howitzer. It’s past time to beat down the entire corrupt system. We can’t let them weaponize government and influence elections.

If we don’t fight this now, we will be lost and become a poor, dark, and Marxist nation without freedom. Choose wisely in 2024. Fight for the Bill of Rights. Forget personalities; fight for whoever will save America. If Trump returns with the Howitzer, consider him. If it is someone else with as tough as he is, then choose that person, but the person must promise to do all and everything it takes to save America. These people tearing down the country are nasty and are now celebrating the killing of Christians.

Tell Republican and Democrat leaders to fight this.

PJ’s Morning Briefing

PJ Media’s Stephen Kruiser used a clever quote from Will Rogers in his morning briefing:

Diplomacy is the art of saying ‘Nice doggie’ until you can find a rock.

He continued, “I’ve also noted that when confronted by a charging, rabid, foaming-at-the-mouth dog, one CAN try to assuage it by patting it on the head, but just twice, once with each hand, after which you’ve run out of hands.

“Woof.”

Evil Among Us

Evil has to go, and justice must return. The soul of the nation isn’t a trans who murdered six innocent Christians, nor is it the people who celebrated the deaths of Christians. It isn’t the criminal who is released without being held to account. People came here for freedom and built a country and a Constitution for us to thrive on or destroy. Right now, the US is on the hate and destroy mission. Apathy has no place in the USA any longer.

Responses From a Few Good Men [And a Woman, but Men Works]

This is my favorite statement and it comes from the heart of Jason Whitlock.

As Kevin McCarthy says, “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.”

Roll it, Kevin.

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

Matt Gaetz declared, “A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated prosecution.” That’s true if the polls are accurate. He also expressed Donald Trump’s sincere concern: what will a politically-motivated indictment do to “America’s brand around the world?”

I spoke with President Donald Trump moments ago. He is resolute and focused. He is also concerned about what this politically-motivated indictment will do to America’s brand around the world. We will wake up in a very different America tomorrow because we can no longer have… pic.twitter.com/XBXTNpW3TE — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 31, 2023

Elise Stefanik wrote about the unprecedented and scam indictment:

My full statement on the unprecedented and scam indictment of President Trump: pic.twitter.com/UgD5FQgNeD — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 30, 2023

Remember when the Left said Trump would give us World War III [which Biden is actually giving us]? We had world peace instead.

Ric Grenell talks about what we call the Great Awakening. When you are awake, you are able to clearly see.

The choice is yours, and yours alone.

Trust and put faith in yourself. BOOM pic.twitter.com/mJO8d6twNy — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) March 24, 2023

Here’s another Will Rogers quote:

There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.

Don’t wait to pee on the fence.

Biden was asked for comment this morning. This is what he said: “I have no comment on Trump,” Biden said Friday.

Biden is on a mission of destruction of this country.

Related