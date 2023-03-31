Rep. Pelosi Says Trump Has a “Right to a Trial to Prove Innocence”

A slip of the tongue or a declaration? About Donald Trump’s indictment, Nancy Pelosi said, “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence,” she said. [added emphasis]

Democrats do seem to think people have to prove their innocence at trial. Democrats are too comfortable saying the quiet part out loud.

Some say she said this mistakingly. However, she has said it before. In 2019, Pelosi told reporters that President Trump admitted to ‘bribing Ukraine.’ He never did, but she said it anyway. She moved to impeach him.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram asked Pelosi why the public would not think that the House is dead set on impeaching the President.

“It’s called an impeachment inquiry, and if the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means if you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known,” Pelosi said.

She wanted him to prove he was innocent. Nothing changed with the trial. There was no evidence he bribed Ukraine.

So, here she goes again. Pelosi must think we’re France. That’s how they do it.

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

