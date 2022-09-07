Most Canadians Hold Negative Views of Politicians Supporting Trucker Protesters

According to a state media poll, 70% of Quebec Canadians and 58% of those in the Prairies view any politician supporting the trucker protest negatively. It might be inaccurate since it is government media.

Is Canada over as a free nation? If they don’t believe in protests, it’s possible. However, the State media demonized the truckers from the outset.

The survey, which was conducted by Nanos and commissioned by CTV News, found about 70 percent of participants would have a more or somewhat more negative impression of a politician in such a case, with residents in Quebec more likely to hold a more negative view (70 percent) than those from the Prairies (58 percent).

“These negative impressions cut across gender, they cut across every age group, they cut across every region.

According to Nanos, about 13 percent of respondents said they would view a politician who openly supported the protest more positively, eight percent said they would hold a somewhat more favorable view, eight percent said it would have no impact, and two percent were unsure.

“I think the fact of the matter is, is that for many Canadians, they saw it as disruptive. You know, even though many sympathized with what I’ll say is the frustration of the pandemic and the frustration with the lockdowns, I think the fact of the matter is, is where the truckers’ protest ended, and now it’s ended up in court with criminal charges, it’s basically bad news,” Nanos said.

The criminal charges seem unfair, but it doesn’t matter. Just charging is enough to turn off voters. The Left likes to misuse the criminal justice system.

Women and people over 55 were more negative.

There you have folks! In others words, 70% of Canadians think that @CPC_HQ leaders such as @CandiceBergenMP and @PierrePoilievre are not fit to lead the country! #cdnpoli #cdnmedia https://t.co/9KLu8nSzAA — James – Джеймс 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@puppydad780yeg) September 7, 2022

Then again, a new report indicates that Canadians feel the government was too hard on the protesters.

A new story from Blacklock’s Reporter reveals that the Cabinet was told the public thought they went too far in crushing the trucker protests that were meant to end public health mandates. FULL REPORT from @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/FvOXbYP30P pic.twitter.com/oHUn2m52cu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 6, 2022

Prime Minister Trudeau has control of the media, so, who knows.

Oshawa member of Parliament asks the Speaker of the House whether or not there is outside interference in Canada’s democracy as Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum has bragged about penetrating the Cabinet of Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/LopG9wlcTb — Ken Winsor (@KenWinsor4) September 6, 2022

