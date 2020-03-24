Most complete short list of Speaker Pelosi’s Cov-19 bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi presented a very unserious bill and has no intention of working with Republicans. She is not telling the truth to her followers who might not care in either case.
This is how low the Democrat (socialist) Party has sunk. People are becoming desperate for help and this is what they are doing.
THE MOST COMPLETE LIST OF PELOSI’S DEMANDS
- bail out the post office
- pay off some portion of college loans
- $2,000 for every American
- limit ICE and border patrol
- publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards
- permanent paid leave
- mandate a federal minimum wage of $15
- rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules
- no voter ID and anonymous ballot harvesting
- require early voting, online registration, vote by mail, and same-day voting
- provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining
- a full offset of airline emissions
- climate change study on aviation
- restricting colleges from providing information about illegal aliens
- money for Planned Parenthood
- the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights
- double the endowment for the arts to $300 million
- Reinstatement of Obamaphones
- Funding for NOAA
- $100 million for NASA
- $278 million for IRS
- On page 127, the Institute for Museum and Library Services is given $500,000,000 “respond to coronavirus” by granting States, museums, territories and tribes “to expand digital network access, purchase tablets and other internet-enabled devices, for operational expenses, and provide technical support”.
- Earmarked for an ambiguous “Construction and Environmental Compliance and Restoration,” the bill grants $100,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus” on page 18.
- $35 million for the Kennedy Center
- $300M for Migration and Refugee Assistance
- Extends immigrant visas and work permits
- On page 119, Gallaudet University is granted $7,000,000 “to help defray expenses (which may include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance learning, faculty and staff trainings and payroll)”.
- Howard University receives $13,000,000 for similar open-ended expenses on page 123. Howard’s endowment fund currently stands at $692,800,000.
- Blocks denying funds to sanctuary cities
- Expands wind and solar tax credits
- On page 88, the “Ryan White HIV/AIDS program” receives an additional $90,000,000, according to language in the bill.
- and retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.
House Democrats Counterprop… by Johannah Winter on Scribd