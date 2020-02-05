Most Emotional Moments of the State of the Union 2020

By
M. Dowling
-
3

The President invited the most wonderful people as his guests and their stories were remarkable, sad, heartbreaking, and inspiring. We collected clips of these special moments and was able to get most of them.

His speech was perfect by the way.

THE SPECIAL MOMENTS

Janiyah

“The only victories that matter in Washington are victories that deliver for the American people.”

Fourth-grader Janiyah was given a scholarship this evening.

The Preemie Born at 21 Weeks

He introduced a two-year-old girl who was born at 21 weeks and 6 days and survived to become this healthy child.

The Tuskegee Airman

The remarkable Tuskegee airman was promoted to Brigadier General this day.

Now 100-years-old, he is the great grandfather of a young boy also introduced.

And here is his great-grandson:

The President Re-United a Military Family

The Tragic Death

A Remarkable Border Chief:

Democrat senator from New Jersey Bob Menendez wasn’t happy during the border wall discussion.

Rush Limbaugh Receives the Medal of Freedom:

Kayla, Murdered by al-Baghdadi

The President shared the heartbreaking story of a humanitarian worker, Kayla Mueller, who was murdered by al-Baghdadi. The Special Forces, who took al-Baghdadi down, named the operation 8-14, Kayla’s birthday.

Tony Rankins

This amazing man, Tony Rankins, overcome so much adversity.

Another Amazing Individual:

In a surprise appearance, the President welcomed Juan Guaido, the true president of Venezuela

And here’s the petty little potentate Nancy Pelosi, trying to take down the President, ripping up the President’s speech:

