Most Emotional Moments of the State of the Union 2020

The President invited the most wonderful people as his guests and their stories were remarkable, sad, heartbreaking, and inspiring. We collected clips of these special moments and was able to get most of them.

His speech was perfect by the way.

THE SPECIAL MOMENTS

Janiyah

“The only victories that matter in Washington are victories that deliver for the American people.”

Fourth-grader Janiyah was given a scholarship this evening.

President Trump: “From the pilgrims to our Founders, from the soldiers at Valley Forge to the marchers at Selma, & from President Lincoln to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Americans have always rejected limits on our children’s future.” #SOTU #SOTU2020 #StateoftheUnion pic.twitter.com/bBqslTytee — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2020

The Preemie Born at 21 Weeks

He introduced a two-year-old girl who was born at 21 weeks and 6 days and survived to become this healthy child.

“Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God!” –@realDonaldTrump #SOTU #SOTU2020 #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/tl5Bl8qlAf — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 5, 2020

The Tuskegee Airman

The remarkable Tuskegee airman was promoted to Brigadier General this day.

Now 100-years-old, he is the great grandfather of a young boy also introduced.

And here is his great-grandson:

Iain Lanphier from Scottsdale, Arizona is the great-grandson of Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee. Iain hopes to write the next chapter in his family’s remarkable story by attending the Air Force Academy and eventually going to space. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/GA6W2whvrV — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020

The President Re-United a Military Family

Trump surprises military family at #SOTU2020 with emotional reunion as Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams returns from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/L1fqtQxgt0 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2020

The Tragic Death

“Chris will live in our hearts forever and he’s looking down on you now.”@realDonaldTrump honors the family of fallen Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake who died while on patrol in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/q8woiB5hOx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 5, 2020

A Remarkable Border Chief:

#America President Donald Trump and @FLOTUS’ special #SOTU guests include Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz and Jody Jones.

Deputy Chief Ortiz has helped secure U.S. borders for nearly 30 years. Jody’s brother, Rocky Jones, was shot and killed two years ago by an illegal… pic.twitter.com/oaMCeZkRGv — WorldSC 🌍 (@WorldSC_org) February 5, 2020

En la Casa Blanca le pregunté a Raúl Ortiz, uno de los invitados de Trump esta noche al discurso sobre el Estado de la Unión, si el muro le está ayudando a resolver la crisis en la frontera y esto fue lo que me dijo. #SOTU @UniNoticias @UnivisionDC @UniPolitica pic.twitter.com/gCzGK5CXl0 — Edwin Pitti (@EdwinPitti) February 4, 2020

Democrat senator from New Jersey Bob Menendez wasn’t happy during the border wall discussion.

SPOTTED AT #SOTU: Sen. Bob Menendez mimics border wall falling while President Trump talks about border wall, Rep. Jerry Nadler reads Constitution. #SOTU2020 #StateoftheUnion pic.twitter.com/niWLVmUx0x — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh Receives the Medal of Freedom:

BREAKING: In surprise move, First Lady Melania Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during #SOTU address pic.twitter.com/biTRAGZ31k — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2020

Kayla, Murdered by al-Baghdadi

The President shared the heartbreaking story of a humanitarian worker, Kayla Mueller, who was murdered by al-Baghdadi. The Special Forces, who took al-Baghdadi down, named the operation 8-14, Kayla’s birthday.

WATCH: President Trump shares the story of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian worker who was kidnapped, enslaved, and murdered by ISIS. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KjZORVuN1O — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) February 5, 2020

Tony Rankins

This amazing man, Tony Rankins, overcome so much adversity.

Incredible! I’m so excited to see a fellow brother in arms , Army Veteran Tony Rankins at the #SOTU as President Trump’s guest. He has overcome so many personal problems & Never Gave Up!

You are a inspiration to so many people! God Bless You 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I80mpYA4Jx — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ TRUMP 88022 (@Jamierodr14) February 4, 2020

Another Amazing Individual:

Paul Morrow, Montgomery, Ala. is a U.S. Army veteran. After leaving the military he started a successful contracting business & today is building a new concrete plant in Montgomery. The plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed in the region #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Zk6V88ehYM — TerriGreen (@TerriGreenUSA) February 5, 2020

In a surprise appearance, the President welcomed Juan Guaido, the true president of Venezuela

Standing ovation from the whole room as President Trump welcomes Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido He says “Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalized his people, but Maduro’s tyranny will be smashed and broken.”#SOTU pic.twitter.com/XTp964w93J — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2020

And here’s the petty little potentate Nancy Pelosi, trying to take down the President, ripping up the President’s speech:

Unbelievable. Nancy Pelosi just ripped up @realDonaldTrump’s speech. A speech praising all Americans, our brave soldiers, a Tuskegee Airman, a child who lost his father, an angel family, historic unemployment… and she ripped it up after Trump said “God Bless America.” Evil. pic.twitter.com/gf2GKAcB0b — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 5, 2020