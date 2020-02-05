3 radical Dems faked a ‘walk out’ at SOTU to call Trump fake

Three socialist Democrats walked out on the President’s speech last night, but escaped notice. That prompted them to tweet about it.

Anti-Semitic Rashida accused the President of lies and bigotry. As a friend to at least one terrorist — and after recently accusing Jews of a blood libel — why is she even in Congress?

“I walked out of that speech. The lies, the bigotry, and the shameless bragging about taking away food stamps that people depend on to live—it was all beneath the dignity of the office he occupies. Shame on this forever impeached president.”

Barack Obama’s friend Tim Ryan called the State of the Union fake. Some might say his staged walk out was fake.

“I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake,” Ryan tweeted.

How is a great economy, good trade deals, no more wars, jobs for minorities, a national tragedy? I don’t know. You would have to ask Obama ally, Tim Ryan.

NJ’s Bill Pascrell, a hateful man who brought a Ukrainian flag to SOTU, wrote: “I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy.”

It was his guy, Barack Obama, who wouldn’t give aid to Ukraine and who let Putin take Crimea.

The three Democrats walked out of President Trump’s address as he touted his administration’s vast list of legitimate economic accomplishments.

Trump praised the economy as the best its ever been declaring that he has ushered in a “great American comeback” through trade deals, his tax package and repeals of regulatory legislations put in place by the previous administration.

“From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the U.S. economy — slashing a record number of job-killing regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements,” Trump said.

That is true and is reflected in the Gallup Poll and other polls.

Americans’ confidence in the economy is higher than at any point in the past two decades. Similarly, national satisfaction is the highest in nearly 15 years.

Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, up six points from the prior reading in November.

It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed very high job approval ratings in the first few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The President did stop America’s decline.

Those three joined a small contingent of radical Democrats in the House who boycotted the SOTU. They are the angriest of the members trying to unseat the President. I already reported about them and see no point in mentioning them again.