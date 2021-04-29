Most popular president ever! 11.6m watch Biden, America’s Hugo Chavez









The speech last night — intended to turn our country into a socialist country from a capitalist country — was boring. It was all about class, race, and gender warfare.

Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said, “What the president did tonight was lay out a comprehensive vision for how to transition our society from capitalism to socialism. We must not be swept up in this current.”

The senator said we are facing two crises, the border crisis and “an unfettered, out of control spending crisis.”

“During his first week in office, the President halted construction of the border wall and reinstated the disastrous Obama-era policies that have resulted in an uncontrollable wave of illegal entries,” Risch said. “I was very disappointed the President did not lay out a workable plan to address illegal immigration.”

“In his first 100 days in office, the President has proposed spending an unprecedented $6.1 trillion on unapologetically far-left priorities through a lethal combination of deficit spending and tax increases that will crush the economy and jeopardize our ability to respond to future challenges,” Risch continued.

Well, the numbers are in on the most popular president ever, the 81 million votes president. He appears to have 11.6 million watchers compared with 48 million to 37.2 million for Trump.

Nothing to see here guys!!!

State of the Union ratings are in: 48M – Trump 2017

46M – Trump 2018

46.8M – Trump 2019

37.2M – Trump 2020

11.6M – Biden 2021 mOsT pOpULaR pReSiDeNt EvEr 😂 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 29, 2021

