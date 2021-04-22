Most radical Left president trashed his nation on the world stage as racist









President Biden and his Vice President Harris trashed the United States as a systemically racist nation on the world stage with no basis to say so. Meanwhile, Biden is putting the nation in danger with his open borders policy.

“The reality is that the U.S. is one of the most multi-ethnic societies on earth, [and] is one of the most harmoniously multi-ethnic societies on earth, and that its guarantees of civil and human rights are stronger than almost every nation ever known…” said Quin Hillyer writing for Washington Examiner.

People can achieve their dreams in this country no matter where they are from or what they believe. We are free.

Bill O’Reilly also addressed [the despicable] Mr. Biden today on his online show. Biden was calling all of us racists.

[Biden] did something yesterday that no other president has ever done in the history of this republic. Joe Biden trashed his country to the world. All right. Here’s what he said.

“It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism the vice president just referred to. The systemic racism is a stain on our nation’s soul. The knee on the neck of justice for black Americans, profound fear and trauma, the pain, the exhaustion of black and brown Americans experience every single day.”

So, he trashed the United States, told the whole world that we’re a racist country, systemic racism. That means that every part of American society has an element that persecutes African-Americans. That’s what systemic racism means. Every part. Now that’s not true, but even further than that, he’s the president of the country, he’s trashing his own nation. So, I asked my researchers, and they’re the best, find out if any president has ever done that. No. Barack Obama, after he left office has made some nebulous, dubious statements, but never while he was serving in the White House did he do that. And of course, none of the others did. But Joe Biden stands up there and indicts all Americans, all Caucasians, all non-blacks and says you’re a problem. Never mind the 800,000 thousand law enforcement agents in this country who risk their lives, and you know the cliche.

What Joe Biden did was outrageous. Americans should be furious. He fueled the flames of hate, dissension, and division with a lie.

THE CHILD STABBER

The White House even issued a statement accusing the Ohio police officer who shot the 16-year-old of racism. The teen black girl was attempting to stab another girl to death at the time.

“She was a child,” the White House wrote in a Wednesday statement on the shooting.

“We know that police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people and communities and that black women and girls, like black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence,” the statement said without evidence.

The White House weighs in on the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/3cy0yWMGKq — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 21, 2021

Being a child doesn’t make a killer any less lethal. This White House is insane and so is anyone who supports them knowing what they are.

ENDANGERING THE COUNTRY HE HATES

At the same time, he is endangering the country and people coming illegally with his open borders policy:

