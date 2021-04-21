BLM leader: It’s white supremacy to call police to a knife fight









Black Lives Matter activist and communist Bree Newsome condemns the “ruling white elite” who have convinced blacks that blacks “need armed white officers” to manage their communities and children. She says it’s “frightening,” “absolutely frightening.” It was her response to the shooting in Columbus.

Referencing the attempted stabbing of one black girl by another, Newsome said, “Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely.”

We must assume from this that we should let one girl stab the other and wait to see how it turns out.

Newsome’s bizarre message is that knife fights are normal for teens and the police should stay out of it.

To her, calling the police and having them save a young girl’s life is enabling white supremacy.

Newsome clearly hates white people and the police, so she recklessly rushed to get out another anti-police narrative.

Everyone should be frightened that the ruling white elite have done such a thoroughly successful job of not only disconnecting us from the means of basic self-sufficiency but also convincing us we need armed white officers to manage our children & communities. Frightening. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

FRIGHTENING level of oppressive conditioning. Absolutely frightening.https://t.co/tO5ek8gz2O — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

Here’s One of Her Supporters

For every irrational statement that Newsome makes, there is always someone to pander and blatantly lie. The bodycam tells the truth, but even when we have the truth on video, there are those who will invent a new narrative they like better.

There was no question of self-defense on the part of Makhia Bryant:

It’s very obvious that people are justifying her death without much interrogation simply because she’s a Black girl https://t.co/4MUgnPb3Fv — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

