Mostly Peaceful Assault: Will Smith Face Smacks Chris Rock on Stage

The 94th Annual Academy Awards didn’t go exactly as planned last night. There was a mostly peaceful assault on stage, live.

Chris Rock was telling harmless bad jokes and in one, he joked that Jada Pinkett Smith is GI Jane. She is somewhat bald. Jada is sensitive about her hair loss struggle and looked very offended. It’s doubtful Rock knew she has alopecia.

Anyway, with that, her husband Will Smith went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock hard across the face. Smith went back to his seat and yelled, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” The Oscars live stream muted Smith’s comments.

They didn’t kick him out. He got his best actor award instead.

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

EVERYONE GETS AN APOLOGY EXCEPT CHRIS ROCK

The audience was stunned, Chris Rock was very stunned, and it took him a while to get back to telling bad jokes.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took the stage soon after and said, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the gold party.” The Smiths laughed and clapped.

Smith later received the best actor award for his performance in “King Richard.” During the speech, a teary-eyed Smith said, “I wanna apologize to the academy. I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine light on all of the people.”

Sure it is. Then he added, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

I guess Chris Rock doesn’t get an apology.

Maybe the Academy has to go back to no emcees or comedians. Better yet, why televise narcissists giving themselves awards at all?

JADA CHEATS ON SMITH BUT THAT’S OKAY

Mrs. Smith has been serial cheating on Smith and, possibly tired of being embarrassed as she announces her affairs, he said in September that they have an open relationship. Jada sleeping with other men is okay with him but a harmless joke is not. Maybe that’s what’s really bothering him?

Will Smith will not tolerate other men making jokes about his wife. He will however tolerate other men having sex with his wife. This is a man of principle. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2022

Some reactions follow, a few focused on the victimhood of black women, but most didn’t appreciate it, especially other comedians who now have to worry about getting smacked.

Those defending Will Smith (as you should) please keep that same energy for the countless Black women, transgender people, and others who are often harassed and humiliated in the name of “jokes.” #Oscars — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 28, 2022

Will Smith arriving for the Oscars after party pic.twitter.com/I2zTECIh2y — Gerald Thwala (@GeraldMatimu) March 28, 2022

Many takes on here about Will Smith and Chris Rock, especially from people whose partners are not Black women (mainly white people). I don’t care if it’s a joke or not, the amount Black women have to endure — people are tired of it. We have no idea what Jada has gone through. — Frederick “Pre-order Patriarchy Blues” Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 28, 2022

Sorry #Ukraine, you’re gonna have to take a backseat in the news cycle for a few days cuz a black-on-black crime took place at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lTwakkGzNP — Boston Bobblehead (@CarolinaOpinion) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just won an award for being the best actor, but he couldn’t act like a human being during a joke. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) March 28, 2022

Will Smith’s publicist showing up to work the morning after the Oscars pic.twitter.com/rfVZbA9gIG — Hayley (@somecallmehay) March 28, 2022

Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock may easily inspire the impulse of a drunk steak head in a comedy club to walk up to the stage and pop a stand-up comic because he didn’t like a joke. A hyper-toxic powder keg moment that validates horrible behavior. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 28, 2022

What is the level of fame required to physically attack someone on stage at the Oscars and not be kicked out? Like, could a director do it? Hair and makeup? — devin (@devincf) March 28, 2022

Will Smith won and got a standing ovation – I’m in awe the show went on like nothing happened.. will smith punched a comedian for doing his job. He’s a celebrity in the front row of the Oscars where it’s normal to be roasted, bad taste or not defending will = brainrot — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 28, 2022

