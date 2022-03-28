Mostly Peaceful Assault: Will Smith Face Smacks Chris Rock on Stage

The 94th Annual Academy Awards didn’t go exactly as planned last night. There was a mostly peaceful assault on stage, live.

Chris Rock was telling harmless bad jokes and in one, he joked that Jada Pinkett Smith is GI Jane. She is somewhat bald. Jada is sensitive about her hair loss struggle and looked very offended. It’s doubtful Rock knew she has alopecia.

Anyway, with that, her husband Will Smith went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock hard across the face. Smith went back to his seat and yelled, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” The Oscars live stream muted Smith’s comments.

They didn’t kick him out. He got his best actor award instead.

EVERYONE GETS AN APOLOGY EXCEPT CHRIS ROCK

The audience was stunned, Chris Rock was very stunned, and it took him a while to get back to telling bad jokes.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took the stage soon after and said, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the gold party.” The Smiths laughed and clapped.

Smith later received the best actor award for his performance in “King Richard.” During the speech, a teary-eyed Smith said, “I wanna apologize to the academy. I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine light on all of the people.”

Sure it is. Then he added, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

I guess Chris Rock doesn’t get an apology.

Maybe the Academy has to go back to no emcees or comedians. Better yet, why televise narcissists giving themselves awards at all?

JADA CHEATS ON SMITH BUT THAT’S OKAY

Mrs. Smith has been serial cheating on Smith and, possibly tired of being embarrassed as she announces her affairs, he said in September that they have an open relationship. Jada sleeping with other men is okay with him but a harmless joke is not. Maybe that’s what’s really bothering him?

Some reactions follow, a few focused on the victimhood of black women, but most didn’t appreciate it, especially other comedians who now have to worry about getting smacked.


