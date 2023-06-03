Mostly Peaceful Protest at Saticoy Elementary Over Gay Pride “Grooming”

Parents objecting to the LGBTQIA2SS++ Pride agenda in the North Hollywood Saticoy Elementary School were protesting outside the school on Friday. They are organized and want the children to be taught reading, writing, and arithmetic. One parent said it is her job to teach her children about the ‘birds and the bees.’

This is in North Hollywood! Could the madness be over?

The protest outside Saticoy became heated but was mostly peaceful, except for the brawls instigated by Antifa. Counter-protesters – Antifa – showed up to minimize the effect of the protest.

The school downplayed what parents called “grooming.”

“It’s a few pages just talking about the different types of families that exist,” said Los Angeles School Board Member Kelly Gonez as she spoke to the media outside the school amidst the protest. “I don’t think that there’s any credibility to any allegations that this would be inappropriate for students.”

They do more than talk about a few pages. For example, the school organized a gay pride assembly called the Rainbow Day Assembly. Rainbows are beautiful and appealing to children. They’ve become a hook for indoctrination, intentional or not. Since the gay pride movement is about sex and transgenderism, who can blame parents for protesting?

The school was reading books about gay pride families as well.

Ray Jones, a Pride supporter, said the counter-protest was to make sure love was spread.

“Hate’s always going to be there, and although it is disappointing, there are still people like me who are here to make sure that everything is alright and that our message of love is spread,” said Jones.

That’s just silly. It’s not hateful to not want your child to be sexualized. Calling it ‘hate’ is meant to silence all opposition.

THIS ISN’T HATE

Jack Satamian has two children at Saticoy. He’s among the group of parents planning to keep his children home on Friday and believes children should not be taught about “any kind of sexual preferences.”

“I didn’t bring them into this world for a teacher to explain to them what is gay — or what two men or two women do — some certain things should be left to the parents to decide whether they want their kids to be exposed to it or not — at least at a certain age.”

“I am not against the gay community,” he added. “Everybody choosing their own hat, what they want to do, but I do have a problem with them trying to bring it into an elementary school.”

Other parents like Erica Denesesn have no concerns.

“It’s how the world is today, and if you shield them from it, then it’s just going to make a bigger impact later… and it might be kinda sideways. I think it’s really great to expose them and just talk about everybody,” she said.

That is true, but is it the school’s job? Where is the line drawn?

The Armenian community led the protest, and the media labeled them as right-wing. They don’t seem to be. The protesters made short work of Antifa interference, so police intervened. Then the protest remained mostly peaceful.

"Stop grooming our kids" Armenian families gathered to protest queer pride celebrations at Saticoy Elementary in Los Angeles. Leftist supporters of pride gathered to oppose them, leading to a physical clash.

Parents protest the "pride" event being held at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, California.

IT’S GROOMING?

The percentage of U.S. adults who identify as something other than heterosexual has doubled over the last ten years, from 3.5 percent in 2012 to 7.1 percent, according to the Gallup poll. The belief is it will exceed 10% in the future.

More than 1 in 5, or 21 percent, of Generation Z adults identify as LGBTQ, Gallup found. That’s almost double the proportion of millennials, who are 26 to 41, at 10.5 percent, and nearly five times the proportion of Generation X, who are 42 to 57, at 4.2 percent. Less than 3 percent of baby boomers, who are 58 to 76, identify as LGBTQ, compared to just 0.8 percent of traditionalists, who are 77 or older.

Sadly, the media and politicians don’t care what the people want.

