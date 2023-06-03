The politicians and the media don’t care what the people think or want. They no longer fear the people, just their donors, and they are acting tyrannically. The media is just an activist arm of the Democrat Party.

They distract by using social issues while engaging in more destructive actions.

TAKE THE ONE-DAY RESCUE OPERATION, FOR EXAMPLE

If a building collapses on you, they might leave you there if they don’t find you immediately.

Just this week, a building collapsed in Iowa, and the families have no idea what happened to their loved ones. The politician in the clip sure doesn’t seem to care.

Watch this and see for yourself (the callousness of the politician here is jaw-dropping):

With the backing of the media, the politicians voted for $50 trillion in debt in ten years when we cannot pay for it. They don’t care. Seventeen Republican Senators voted for it, but every Democrat voted for it, and they control government.

Republicans got something out of Biden and believe it’s a win. We can debate that, but the real problem is the Democrat agenda. They have decided they can and will win by buying everyone off, which they will continue to do until the economy collapses.

BLAME MCCONNELL AND SCHUMER

These are the 17 senators who voted for it. They almost always lean Democrat on essential matters:

Arkansas Sen. John Boozman West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Maine Sen. Susan Collins Texas Sen. John Cornyn North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin Uta Sen. Mitt Romney South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds South Dakota Sen. John Thune North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis Indiana Sen. Todd Young

What makes what they did despicable, however, is they gave Chuck Schumer 60 votes in advance before the vote, robbing the House of some of their leverage. You can never count on them. I don’t blame the House GOP who caved; I blame these senators. How do you feel?

While voting for unlimited spending, they are not doing the jobs they were elected to do.

Between open borders, destroying the economy, and indoctrinating children with Marxist hate, they are not helping or keeping the people safe.

