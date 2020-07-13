“Mostly peaceful protesters,” a police force disabled, & a dead baby,

The following video comes from Ed Mullins, President of the Sergeants’ Benevolent Association in New York City.

In New York City, “mostly peaceful protesters” are allowed to kick the police and they cannot respond.

The NYPD no longer enforces the law. Cops are NOT allowed to make these arrest because Mayor DeBlasio prohibits arrest & encourages attacks, calling it peaceful protests he lies. When NYPD retreats the violence will come to YOU the people. BEWARE you’ve been WARNED! https://t.co/Yj5zh2p2H8 — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 13, 2020

The next video I wanted to show is very graphic, but I’d have censorship problems. You can view it here. Joel Fischer captioned it, “Just another day in Bill de Blasio’s safest city. This man tried to break up a fight, so he got pushed in front of a train, and got crushed to death. Do you think that clown de Blasio will paint the subway “His Live Matters Too” ??”

ONE-YEAR-OLD BABY WAS KILLED

In the past few hours, a one-year-old was killed and nine people were shot in New York City.

The people want more money put into police but they still think the problem is guns.

1-year-old boy killed, 3 men wounded in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD#BlackLivesMatter and ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩ got another black baby killed. https://t.co/p64nPEhNnU — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 13, 2020

DeBlasio is a FAILURE in every sense of the word. The only Mayor in America where the people have a petition to have him removed. An honorable profession in the NYPD has been destroyed by one man who simply hates cops. https://t.co/MJg8eih6RA — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 12, 2020

A police officer is fighting for his life after being put in the most dangerous type of headlock.

Lynch said: “Our city needs to wake up to the fact that our leaders have surrendered the streets to chaos. This was a near-riot situation where a cop is fighting for his life, and somehow his attacker was allowed to go free.“ https://t.co/lhgYbNNCwg — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 12, 2020

OUT OF CONTROL

While we don’t have context for the next clip, it merits viewing.

The woman in the video says it is The Square in New York City. If true, it is the blue city where whites have no rights and you will be beaten and your car destroyed if you stop for ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ blocking your car as you drive down a public road.

The police are under orders to stand down.

Watch:

Also, this is why you don’t stop your car when they block the road pic.twitter.com/uRbW8aomTk — Alice (@themodalice) July 12, 2020

THE SILENCED VOICES IN NYC

There are patriots in NYC:

Patriots who support police. Thank you! https://t.co/BtqCxUdk1o — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 12, 2020