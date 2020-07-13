“Mostly peaceful protesters,” a police force disabled, & a dead baby,

M. Dowling
The following video comes from Ed Mullins, President of the Sergeants’ Benevolent Association in New York City.

In New York City, “mostly peaceful protesters” are allowed to kick the police and they cannot respond.

The next video I wanted to show is very graphic, but I’d have censorship problems. You can view it here. Joel Fischer captioned it, “Just another day in Bill de Blasio’s safest city. This man tried to break up a fight, so he got pushed in front of a train, and got crushed to death. Do you think that clown de Blasio will paint the subway “His Live Matters Too” ??”

 ONE-YEAR-OLD BABY WAS KILLED

In the past few hours, a one-year-old was killed and nine people were shot in New York City.

The people want more money put into police but they still think the problem is guns.

A police officer is fighting for his life after being put in the most dangerous type of headlock.

OUT OF CONTROL

While we don’t have context for the next clip, it merits viewing.

The woman in the video says it is The Square in New York City. If true, it is the blue city where whites have no rights and you will be beaten and your car destroyed if you stop for ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ blocking your car as you drive down a public road.

The police are under orders to stand down.

Watch:

THE SILENCED VOICES IN NYC

There are patriots in NYC:

