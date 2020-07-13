Video every American must watch

Every American needs to watch this. The President of Sunshine Gasoline, Maximo Alvarez, fled as a 13-year-old with his family, from communism. What he sees happening now in this country is what he saw as a child in Cuba.

What the left is doing isn’t socialism, it is communism. The leftists are using phony terms like socialism.

His father fled Spain to Cuba and then had to flee Cuba for the United States. His father told him when he graduated from college, “Don’t ever lose this place, because if you lose this place, you have no place to go.”

Watch:

All Americans of conscience should see and listen to this great Cuban American patriot, Máximo Alvarez, whom I went to school with. Have a listen👇🏻 https://t.co/Eq3tZep9ub — Fernando Amandi Sr. 🇺🇸 (@FernandoAmandi) July 11, 2020