Mr. Kamala will work in a potential Biden administration

The husband of Kamala Harris — the potential vice president, and not yet the VP elect as the media claims — will quit his job at a law firm on the day hard-left Kamala assumes her new position. Mr. Kamala, Doug Emhoff, who will work on the transition team, will work in the Biden administration.

“Mr. Emhoff is working with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” the spokesperson said, The Hill reported.

He joined the law firm, DLA Piper, in October 2017 and has been on leave since August. His specialties include media, sports, entertainment, intellectual property and technology, litigation, arbitration, and investigations.

He is licensed to practice in California and Washington, D.C.