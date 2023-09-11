Mr. Trump Formally Demands the Recusal of Judge Tanya Chutkan

Former President Donald Trump is charged in three jurisdictions of 91 charges. He is facing federal trials on four charges of trying to remain in power in D.C., and the presiding judge is Tanya Chutkan, who has shown extreme bias in the trials of J6 protesters. She has harshly criticized former president Donald Trump in several of these trials. On Monday, Mr. Trump formally demanded the recusal of the federal judge overseeing his 2020 election case in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys cited two cases where Judge Chutkan showed her bias against him during the sentencing of Jan. 6 defendants.

“Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in court filings.

“Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying,” they continued. “Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial — and may believe that she can do so — her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome.”

JULIE KELLY ON JUDGE CHUTKAN’S BIAS

According to Julie Kelly, Judge Chutkan has made public assertions that the 2020 election was beyond reproach, that the Jan. 6 protests were orchestrated by Trump, and that the former president is guilty of crimes. She has described Jan. 6 as a “mob attack” on “the very foundation of our democracy” and branded the issue at the heart of the case she is hearing – Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen – a conspiracy theory.

On at least one occasion, Chutkan suggested in open court that Trump should have been charged for his alleged role in what she routinely describes as “an attempt to overthrow the government” on Jan. 6, reports Kelly.

Before sentencing Christine Priola, a Trump supporter from Ohio who pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, to 15 months in jail, Chutkan appeared to lament the fact Trump was not yet in prison.

Kelly continued. “[The] people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man – not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant, not to the ideals of this country, and not to the principles of democracy,” Chutkan said on Oct. 28, 2022. “It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

Chutkan accused Matthew Mazzocco, another Jan. 6 defendant, of choosing Trump over the country.Despite President Trump’s explicit request that his supporters march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol, Chutkan blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 violence while sentencing Robert Palmer.

She believes that saying the election was stolen is a conspiracy theory. She has accused individuals who believe the 2020 election was “stolen” as promoting “conspiracy theories.”

Court records show that Chutkan has repeatedly scolded defendants who question the integrity of the 2020 election – skepticism shared by 39% of Americans, according to a recent CNN poll.

Chutkan argues that Jan. 6 is among the worst crime scenes she’s ever witnessed, Kelly said.

“I watch these videotapes in almost every case, and every single time I am struck anew at how horrifying the events of that day were,” she volunteered to Benjamin Larocca, who pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct misdemeanor and received 60 days in jail. “And I’m struck as someone who is watching – has seen this kind of footage multiple times and was looking at footage on the day – and as somebody, frankly, who has seen a lot of crime scene footage. I was a criminal defense lawyer; I was a public defender for many years. I’m not easily shocked, but it’s shocking.”

Doug Schoen discussed the unfair schedule with Mark Levin Sunday night. He also reviewed the violation of human rights in this brief clip.

Related