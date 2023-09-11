VA’s Gov. Youngkin Pardons Angry Dad Protesting After His Daughter’s Sexual Assault

by James S. Soviero

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has pardoned the Loudoun County father who protested against the sexual assault of his daughter and her public school’s attempt to cover up the incident.

The pardon is for Scott Smith, who was convicted of disorderly conduct in August 2021 after he erupted at school board members over their handling of an investigation into his daughter’s attack.

“I spoke with Mr. Smith on Friday, and I had the privilege of telling Mr. Smith that I will pardon him, and we did that on Friday,” Youngkin said. “We righted a wrong. He should’ve never been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter.”

“His daughter had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a school, and no one was doing anything about it,” he continued adding that the school superintendent has “covered it up.”

“Mr. Smith did what any father would do, what any parent would do, which is stand up for their child,” Youngkin said. “This was gross miscarriage of justice.”

Smith’s daughter was sexually assaulted in a restroom at Stone Bridge High School by a biological male said to have been wearing a skirt.

Youngkin’s administration is currently cracking down on Virginia public schools refusing to adequately enforce requirements that parents be informed if their child expresses any gender confusion at school.

If this is the hill Democrats want to fight on we say, bring it!

That miscalculation already helped move Virginia Red, when Youngkin won on educational issues like this 2 years ago.

Forcing woke anti-science, anti-commonsense insanity on parents is a sure loser. If Dems keep poking Mama and Papa Bears on this nonsense they’ll pay the price.

