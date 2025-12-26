Mr. Zelenksy’s Key Issues for a Peace Deal Are Unresolved

Several key issues remain unresolved in ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and the United States over a potential framework to end Russia’s war. That is according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking about a 20-point plan under discussion, Zelenskyy outlined the most difficult points.

There is no change.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that the Kremlin had already been in contact with U.S. representatives since Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev recently met with U.S. envoys in Florida. However, he did not reveal any details. He said, “It was agreed upon to continue the dialogue.”

Zelensky’s Demands

Zelenskyy said talks continue over the nature and scope of security guarantees that would be provided to Ukraine under any agreement. He said several technical issues remain. including how guarantees would be enforced and what monitoring mechanisms would be used to ensure compliance.

Zelenskyy said the fate of the territories that Russia claims remains the most difficult issue in the talks. Zelensky still won’t cede any territory and will not recognize Russian control over occupied territories.

Zelenskyy said the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unresolved. The facility, Europe’s largest, has been under Russian control.

Ukraine has been consistent in saying that the safe operation of the station requires the demilitarization of its territory. Russia has it under their control. Apart from that, Ukraine has been insisting that Ukrainian workers should be granted full access to the station, which they currently don’t have.

Americans probably don’t want to be tied to Ukraine’s security in perpetuity. As for Zelensky’s stance on land, it can’t be solved unless Zelensky agrees to cede land. He will also continue to demand NATO-like guarantees and he won’t.

It’s impossible to know if Russia will move toward peace since Zelensky won’t move at all.