JImmy Kimmel Goes to the UK to Call the USA a Fascist Country

Jimmy Kimmel went to the UK to trash the US and the president. He spoke to U.K. TV audiences in an alternative Christmas message on Britain’s Channel 4, where he said “tyranny is booming” in the United States. He thinks we are all fascists apparently.

This is while the UK shuts down free speech in its nation.

The Rant

“My country’s president would like to shut me up, because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored. The American government made a threat against me, and the company I work for, and all of a sudden, we’re off the air. But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened,” he said.

Kimmel applauded the “millions of people who stood up and said ‘this is not acceptable.'” including fans and critics of the show who joined in advocating for freedom of speech.

“Because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever,” he said. “We won, the president lost, and now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on Earth a right and richly deserved bollicking.”

He said he was delivering this message to warn the U.K. that government silencing doesn’t only happen in Russia, North Korea, or Los Angeles, adding, “That’s what we thought.”

“And now we’ve got King Donny VIII calling for executions,” Kimmel quipped, referencing a Nov. 20 Truth Social post where Trump accused six Democratic members of Congress of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He simply noted the punishment, not that he wanted to execute them.

He Is Getting Even

He is still reeling from his firing. I guess he defines free speech in the same way as the UK, that is, only speech the left-wing government okays.

Kimmel also recounted the staged series of nationwide “No Kings” protests this year that condemned the Trump Administration.

“Just for the record, we have nothing against your king. I mean, I don’t know if you know this, but his son lives here,” he quipped, alluding to Prince Harry. “Some of us just have a problem with the guy who thinks he is our king. Here in the United States, right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy, from the free press to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself.”

He continued: “We are a right mess, and we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say, sorry, and we want you to know, or at least, I want you to know, that we’re not all like him. We’re not all like that.”

Kimmel urged people in the U.K. to have faith in Americans this holiday season as the U.S. goes “through a bit of a wobble right now.”