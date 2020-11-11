Ms McEnany’s evidence includes one person signing 60% of ballots

Kayleigh McEnany, President Trump’s press secretary, presented evidence of voter fraud on ‘Hannity’ last evening.

McEnany said she has 234 pages of sworn affidavits outlining ballot fraud in Wayne County, Michigan.

In one example she gave, a single person signed sixty percent of the ballots. In another case, multiple ballots were run through the counting machines more than once. She too has lists of dead voters.

The examples she gave were from only one county.

She said poll watchers were threatened with racial harassment and in other instances, they were distracted from observing.

Blue states refuse to clean up voter rolls, usually claiming it suppresses the vote. Thus, dead voters, ineligible voters, and others can vote or someone can vote for them.

