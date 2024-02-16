MSM Is Hiding Information on the Kansas City Parade Killers – Update, 2 Charged

Two minors were charged with gun-related offenses in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade.

“Two juveniles were charged on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the Office of the Juvenile Officer related to the incident at the Chief’s rally on February 14, 2024, the 16th Judicial Court of Missouri said in a Friday statement.

“The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges,” the court said.

They are going to be treated as children. Further charges might be forthcoming.

Original Story

We still don’t know the names or the motivation of the three black male shooters who wounded 22 people, some critically, and killed a 43-year-old mother of two at the Kansas City Chiefs parade. Nine of those shot were children.

Americans can see photos of the shooters because local citizens took videos and snapped shots. The shooters are not kids, although two of the three are probably in their teens. I hate mentioning that they are black, but if these men were white, we’d hear all white people smeared as white supremacists. We have to start fighting back while we barely have the majority. The country is only 59% white, and the schools, businesses, and entertainment are knee-deep in anti-white, anti-American DEI.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the shooters are in gangs. Gun violence, especially mass shootings, is mostly caused by suicides or gangs, not white supremacists. If they are gangsters, it would be a good idea to start disarming gangs and keeping gun criminals in prison. We have enough laws, and we need to enforce them.

One of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooters has been identified as an illegal Alien. pic.twitter.com/rP7EWB8Mnq — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 15, 2024

3 black teens being arrested in Kansas City outside of Union Station. This story to disappear in 3…2…1… pic.twitter.com/E2Zm4B3dTX — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) February 14, 2024

Lisa Lopez-Galvan lost her life doing what she loved: cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. She attended the parade with her family.

The woman who was killed was a local DJ loved by everyone. Her husband and children now have to live without her. In a very kind gesture, Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family’s GoFundMe page. Mrs. Lopez-Galvan is described as a “beautiful, wonderful person.”

The NY Post:

A mother of two and avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, Mrs. Lopez-Galvan was killed during the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the team’s hometown Super Bowl victory parade, according to a report.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan died during surgery at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to her abdomen, loved ones confirmed to the Kansas City Star.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend (no relation) who works as the Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant, told the newspaper.

“She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Her son and cousin were also shot.

