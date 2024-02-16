Biden Rages, Says Putin Definitely Killed Alexei Novalny

The man who vacations more than 40% of his time in office railed about Congress taking two weeks off to go home and talk with constituents. Then he praised Alexei Navalny, who was undoubtedly brave but tried to launch a coup in his country. That is treason, whether you hate Putin or not. He was fundraising to start a color revolution, and it’s on tape.

Without proof, Biden blamed Russian President Putin for killing Mr. Novalny. This is without evidence, trial, jury, and nothing. Meanwhile, Biden is responsible for destroying this country and all the sex trafficking of children and women, drug deaths due to open borders, and the crimes, including deaths of Americans, that illegal aliens commit. He’s also responsible for illegal aliens beating police in our major cities.

Biden lied and claimed Donald Trump invited our enemies to invade our allies.

BREAKING – FULL VIDEO: Outraged President Biden EXPLODES, attacks Trump, can’t believe Congress is taking a two-week vacation at a time when President Putin is responsible for Alexei Navalny’s death. “Two weeks, two weeks, my God!” Biden, who has been on holiday more than… pic.twitter.com/uc9aUL85yJ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 16, 2024

It is a shame that Mr. Novalny died. However, he tried to betray his government, possibly with the help of the US government.

It’s horrific when a political opponent dies in jail. But it’s also never good to be caught on camera attempting a coup in your country with a foreign intel service. Navalny in this video is asking MI6 Officer James William Thomas Ford for $10-20 Million a year to start a color… pic.twitter.com/hDPigUylD2 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) February 16, 2024

