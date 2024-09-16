MSM Lies About Suspect’s Ideology & Motive, Starts to Bury the Story

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspected would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump over the weekend, has been confirmed as a registered member of the Democratic Party, according to reports seen by Newsweek.

The media claims or suggests the suspect was Republican or had an unclear political ideology, and his motives are unclear.

The AP writes:

The FBI was leading the investigation and was working to determine a motive. Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping investigate.

NBC News wrote:

Routh said in 2020 he had backed candidate Trump in the past, but expressed his disappointment with the Trump presidency.

He tweeted at Trump on June 10 of that year: “While you were my choice in 2106, I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving … I will be glad when you gone.”

CNN:

Time: The suspect has unclear ideology:

The suspect arrested in relation to the shooting at Trump’s golf course in Florida on Sunday has been identified as Ryan Routh—a 58-year-old with unclear political ideology, a criminal record, and a history of praising Iran and supporting Ukraine https://t.co/DRyWBr66mh — TIME (@TIME) September 16, 2024

There were community notes attached to the Time claim. They’ve just taken to outright lying now:

Shooter had a Biden-Harris sticker on his car. https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1835651117683703854 He has also donated 200$ to ActBlue https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13854189/Trump-golf-course-shooter-Ryan-Wesley-Routh-donations-Democrats.html Here he is pictured with Jose Andres, the co-chair of the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under Biden

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1835706375424340469 There is no evidence, besides his word, that he voted for Trump in 2016. https://nypost.com/2024/09/15/us-news/would-be-trump-assassin-idd-as-ryan-routh-58-of-hawaii-sources/

Records indicate that Routh voted in the N.C. Democratic primary in March. https://www.axios.com/2024/09/16/trump-florida-assassination-attempt-suspect-ryan-routh

Routh recently voted in person during the state’s Democratic Party primary in March 2024. He also donated to ActBlue in 2019, and 2020 (a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates): https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-what-we-know-so-far-after-shots-fired-at-golf-course-as-fbi-investigate-apparent-assassination-attempt-13215956 https://nypost.com/2024/09/15/us-news/would-be-trump-assassin-idd-as-ryan-routh-58-of-hawaii-sources/ https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=ryan%20routh

The suspect’s political ideology is not unclear. His car had a Biden-Harris Bumper sticker and he referred to Trump as a threat to democracy. https://www.news18.com/amp/world/suspect-held-in-trump-assassination-bid-in-florida-had-biden-harris-bumper-sticker-on-his-truck-report-9052800.html

I guess they didn’t look at Ryan Routh’s X posts:

Shooter Ryan Routh is DEFINITELY a Republican. … Thank God Trump is okay! pic.twitter.com/lqzzdneOH1 — Mark Lewis (@Maga4liberty) September 16, 2024

THEY ARE BURYING THE STORY

The media also buries it with nonsense:

See how this works everyone? Trump almost gets shot AGAIN and the press connects it to the fact Haitians are eating people’s pets, and Trump bothered to notice. Lester Holt is saying Trump deserved to die. That’s what this is. pic.twitter.com/7NC40wXCj3 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024

The story about the second assassination attempt by another Democrat is disappearing already:

The morning after a Democrat donor attempted to assassinate my dad, the top headline on the front page of @USATODAY is “Hope in America.” Can’t make this shit up! pic.twitter.com/hGlS0jR9jU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024