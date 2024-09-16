Chilling Bodycam Footage of Attempted Assassin

Donald Trump was nearly killed twice over lies spread by Democrats and their media. The following includes bodycam footage and recounting of his chilling behavior in court. He was defiant and laughing in court.

Fox confirmed: Ryan Wesley Routh, wearing jail scrubs and shackles on his wrists and ankles, walked into court and smiled and laughed about three to four times as he was speaking to his court-appointed attorney before the hearing began, FOX News observed.

CAPTURED: Bodycam footage captures the tense moment authorities arrested Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh. With guns drawn, the 58-year-old lifted his shirt and backed away before being taken down. Routh, now charged in federal court, walked defiantly into his first… pic.twitter.com/mRhb1wMe4U — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2024

Bodycam footage of the arrest of Ryan Routh was released by the Martin County Sheriff:

BREAKING: The Martin County Sheriff has just released bodycam footage of the arrest of would-be Trump assassin and Democrat donor, Ryan Wesley Routh. pic.twitter.com/L3YrvALEWl — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2024

So far, Routh has been charged on two gun counts. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for the first offense, and a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for the second offense.

That is all he has been charged with so far. Attempted murder should be an easy call.

According to the Associated Press, a bond hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23, and a probable cause hearing or arraignment has been set for Sept. 30, depending on whether the government secures an indictment on the charges.