Chilling Bodycam Footage of Attempted Assassin

By
M DOWLING
-
2
41

Donald Trump was nearly killed twice over lies spread by Democrats and their media. The following includes bodycam footage and recounting of his chilling behavior in court. He was defiant and laughing in court.

Fox confirmed: Ryan Wesley Routh, wearing jail scrubs and shackles on his wrists and ankles, walked into court and smiled and laughed about three to four times as he was speaking to his court-appointed attorney before the hearing began, FOX News observed.

Bodycam footage of the arrest of Ryan Routh was released by the Martin County Sheriff:

So far, Routh has been charged on two gun counts. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for the first offense, and a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for the second offense.

That is all he has been charged with so far. Attempted murder should be an easy call.

According to the Associated Press, a bond hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23, and a probable cause hearing or arraignment has been set for Sept. 30, depending on whether the government secures an indictment on the charges.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz