MSNBC Hides Mugshots of Accused Criminal Aliens

Clown World TV

MSNBC is losing it over illegal alien mugshots. These mugshots are of people arrested for violent crimes. Meanwhile, mugshots of President Trump and his colleagues arrested for fake crimes were widely publicized on MSNBC and all mainstream media.

They love illegal foreign criminals because they provide Democrats with House seats.

The White House made its intentions clear in the post below. They finally got the media to report on “the child rapists, murderers, fentanyl dealers, and violent illegal aliens” that Democrat leadership let loose on innocent Americans.

The media is psychotic.

Chess, not checkers. MSNBC finally reports on the child rapists, murderers, fentanyl dealers, and violent illegal aliens Biden let loose to destroy our communities. Thankfully, the Trump administration is hunting them down. pic.twitter.com/oHRl206r9b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

This is MSNBC protecting people here illegally who are under arrest for terrible crimes.

Unbelievable! MSNBC actually blurred the mugshots of the rapists, drug dealers, and murderers on the White House lawn. Find you someone who loves you the way Democrats and their media lackeys love violent illegal criminals. pic.twitter.com/48CDPcTeTF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 28, 2025

Democrats Hold Candlelight Vigil In Front Of Illegal Immigrant Mug Shots https://t.co/kkMaHJvRP2 pic.twitter.com/ehEGHKX2cy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 28, 2025

