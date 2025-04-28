MSNBC Hides Mugshots of Accused Criminal Aliens

By
M Dowling
-
1
14

Clown World TV

MSNBC is losing it over illegal alien mugshots. These mugshots are of people arrested for violent crimes. Meanwhile, mugshots of President Trump and his colleagues arrested for fake crimes were widely publicized on MSNBC and all mainstream media.

They love illegal foreign criminals because they provide Democrats with House seats.

The White House made its intentions clear in the post below. They finally got the media to report on “the child rapists, murderers, fentanyl dealers, and violent illegal aliens” that Democrat leadership let loose on innocent Americans.

The media is psychotic.

This is MSNBC protecting people here illegally who are under arrest for terrible crimes.


