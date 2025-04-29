President Trump Signed Three New Executive Orders

President Trump signed three needed executive orders. Meanwhile, we’re not seeing action from Congress.

The first order is aimed at sanctuary cities, the jurisdictions that shield illegal migrants from law enforcement.

The order directs Pam Bondi, the attorney general, and Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that the Trump administration considers “sanctuary cities” and to “pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures” against jurisdictions that continue to oppose the administration’s immigration crackdown.

A second order instructs the Trump administration to provide legal resources to police officers accused of wrongdoing; review and attempt to modify existing restraints on law enforcement, such as federal consent decrees; provide military equipment to local law enforcement; and use enforcement measures against local officials who “unlawfully prohibiting law enforcement officers from carrying out duties.”

A third executive order seeks to enforce existing rules requiring professional truck drivers to be proficient in English. The order requires the Transportation Department to place any driver who cannot speak and read English as “out-of-service.”

“Proficiency in English,” Mr. Trump’s order states, “should be a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers.”

Illegal foreigners have been getting these jobs instead of Americans.

How long before three judges stop them?

