MSNBC suggests droning Magas who incite violence

Some in the party of love and caring want to drone us. MSNBC, especially Nicolle Wallace, is exploiting the Capitol melee to talk about killing Magas. This isn’t satire.

The left is using the Capitol intrusion to censor conservatives, their platforms, their celebrities and push the hard-left agenda.

Wallace thinks the government might also want to drone American dissenters on American soil. You would think the Magas were running around all over the place trying to hurt people.

I know! I heard there are Magas in Seattle. Let’s start droning in Seattle, and then we could go to Portland, and let’s not forget the southside of Chicago while we’re at it.

DRONE MAGAS TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM

“There’s a bulletin released to all law enforcement earlier this week, that there is, until the end of April, a persistent threat of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism carried out in the ideology and around this belief that the election was fraudulent, that the Covid restrictions are unnecessary. All of those ideologies pushed by Donald Trump,” said Wallace.

“But my question for you is about incitement. We had a policy, and it was very controversial, it was carried out under the Bush years, and under the Obama years, of attacking terrorism at its root, of going after and killing, and in the case of Anwar Awlaki, an American, a Yemeni-American, with a drone strike for the crime of inciting violence, inciting terrorism.”

She wants to drone us. Hundreds of thousands or more were peaceful at that rally. Three Antifa were inciting the riot that ensued. Under 200 either went into the Capitol to cause trouble or walk around and chant. Others got caught up in the mob mentality. One woman who just walked around is facing 54 years in jail.

MSNBC wants Magas, not Antifa or Black Lives Matter, just Trump supporters droned.

CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

Wallace and MSNBC aren’t violent or anything. Only Trump supporters are violent. Wallace is a member of the party of tolerance and love.

Yet, Wallace suggests killing Trump supporters. Democrats don’t like due process, evidence, or trials, as evidenced by their treatment of Justice Kavanaugh and former President Trump, so they can probably go right ahead and drone people now.

Wallace pretended she was going along with Mitch McConnell and the Bush policy.

“McConnell should understand, “she argued, that “the way you root out terrorism” is to take it on and “kill those who incite it.” Wallace smiled when she said ‘kill.’

The Left is using the melee at the Capitol to push their communist/globalist agenda forward.

If you say something they disagree with, you could be droned.

Watch:

So……. they are pretty much saying they have to stop incitement of violence by inciting violence themselves! This as MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace suggests we use domestic Drone strikes on Americans as a solution to lockdown protestors! pic.twitter.com/LiyaiYthx5 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 5, 2021

Related