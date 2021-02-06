Biden removes terrorist designation from Iran’s Houthi terrorists in Yemen

President Joe Biden’s administration will revoke the designation of Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group. His reason is odd. He said he’s doing it out of a need to mitigate one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Instead, the terrorist designation will go to users of gab and Maga supporters.

The only problem is Houthis are Iranian terrorist affiliates. It seems more emboldening than mitigating.

President Donald Trump’s administration branded the Iranian-backed Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. It limited the provision of aid to the beleaguered Yemeni people. The Left wants to give them more of our borrowed money.

A senior State Department official confirmed the move Friday after members of Congress were notified of the administration’s plans. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the removal changed nothing about the Biden administration’s views of the Houthis. If so, why did he hand them a gift? Houthis have targeted civilians and kidnapped Americans.

“Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” the official said.

The move comes a day after Biden announced an end to offensive support to Saudi Arabia’s campaign against the Houthis.

The Obama administration in 2015 gave its approval to Saudi Arabia leading a cross-border air campaign targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who were seizing ever more territory, including Sanaa. The Houthis have launched multiple drone and missile strikes deep into Saudi Arabia. The U.S. says the Saudi-led campaign has entrenched Iran’s role in the conflict, on the side of the Houthis.

Don’t believe it. They’ve been there and violent from day one.

