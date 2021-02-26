MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance at Congress: conservatives are terrorists









Malcolm Nance, who founded the Terror Asymmetric Project, is a constant on MSNBC and his role is to spew hate for the Right. His goal is to criminalize opinions and thoughts he disagrees with while making comments like — Christians compare to ISIS. He then ties them to Donald Trump.

Nance was at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on white supremacy to testify against conservatives as domestic terrorists on Thursday. His focus was on spreading hate and fear.

If you are anti-tax, pro-life, pro-conservative, pro-border enforcement, pro-Trump, you are painted as a terrorist. Democrats say nothing about far-left terrorism. Real criminality by the Left is blown off.

Watch:

Andy Ngo, and Chris Swecker, Assistant FBI Director spoke to the hatred spewed by Nance.

Watch:

Related