MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance at Congress: conservatives are terrorists

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Malcolm Nance, who founded the Terror Asymmetric Project, is a constant on MSNBC and his role is to spew hate for the Right. His goal is to criminalize opinions and thoughts he disagrees with while making comments like — Christians compare to ISIS.  He then ties them to Donald Trump.

Nance was at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on white supremacy to testify against conservatives as domestic terrorists on Thursday. His focus was on spreading hate and fear.

If you are anti-tax, pro-life, pro-conservative, pro-border enforcement, pro-Trump, you are painted as a terrorist. Democrats say nothing about far-left terrorism. Real criminality by the Left is blown off.

Watch:

Andy Ngo,  and Chris Swecker, Assistant FBI Director spoke to the hatred spewed by Nance.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.