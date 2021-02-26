Biden, Psaki condemned Trump bombing Syria, yesterday, Biden bombed Syria









Press secretary Jen Psaki and President Joe Bidenbama sent out some past Twitter messages that didn’t age well given their bombing of Syria on Thursday. Is this part of Build Back Better. I guess they have to bomb again so they can build it back up better.

Both tweets from 2017 and 2019 criticized former President Trump for a bombing of Iranian militants. Yesterday, Biden, or whoever is in charge while he naps, probably Valerie Jarrett, ordered airstrikes against an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria.

In 2017, Psaki questioned the Trump administration’s “legal authority for strikes” in Syria following a Trump-ordered military action.

She tweeted “Assad is a brutal dictator, but Syria is a sovereign nation.”

Psaki circled back apparently.

TRUMP MADE PEACE DEALS, BIDEN BOMBS

The Trump bombing followed Assad carrying out chemical attacks against his own people.

In October 2019, then-candidate Biden called then-President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Northern Syria “erratic” and “impulsive.”

“The events of the past week … have had devastating clarity of just how dangerous this president is,” Biden said during a speech in Iowa about Trump’s decision, which critics saw as “abandoning” Kurdish allies in the region.

In Thursday’s attack, the Biden administration targeted Iraqi border-based Shia militia groups, Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada, which are suspected of having received funding and military support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

PSAKI DOESN’T KNOW IF ISRAEL IS AN ALLY YET

To be fair, maybe it was the right thing to do but they need to be consistent and we don’t want any more useless wars. We can’t afford it in so many way.s

