MTG’s Daughters Were Swatted Today

If someone gets hurt or killed, the swatter will go to prison for a very long time. Rep. Taylor Greene will attempt to pass legislation to make it easier to arrest these lunatics. What is hard to understand is why legislation is needed.

Rep. Greene was swatted for the 8th time on Christmas Day.

Swatting refers to a large-scale response by law enforcement officials in response to false claims of an emergency, often at the homes of public officials.

“Both my daughter’s houses just got swatted today. Big thanks to the police who responded! We appreciate you and support you!” Greene wrote Thursday afternoon in a post on X.

“Whoever is doing this, you are going to get caught, and it won’t be funny to you anymore,” Greene added before tagging the FBI account.

These swatters could end up getting someone killed.

Tyler Barriss, a 26-year-old California man who admitted making a phony emergency call to police in late 2017 that led to the shooting death of an innocent Kansas resident, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Swatting calls are coming in on many Members of Congress, Senators, State Reps and Mayors and Lt Governors, and many members of our families. Is our government under attack? Swatting calls are also police harassment and an attack on police. We need to stop this now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 28, 2023

The dangerous swatting harassment continues, as tonight, one of my family members was swatted at their house. I will be introducing legislation to make it much easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute these criminals. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 28, 2023

OTHERS ARE BEING SWATTED

The swatting could be coordinated attacks.

On Thursday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) posted on social media that his home in Naples, Fla., had been swatted by “cowards” while he was at dinner with his wife. “These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” Scott wrote.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) also announced that day on social media that “our home was swatted this afternoon.”

The day after Christmas, “numerous” sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of Ohio state Rep. Kevin D. Miller (R) “on a false report of a shooting,” he wrote on X. The event “put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources.”

Several state senators in Georgia — as well as the state’s lieutenant governor — have also been targeted this week, prompting calls for state legislation to strengthen laws against swatting. Among those targeted was state Sen. Clint Dixon (R). He was watching football with his wife on Christmas night at his Buford home when police arrived in response to a caller who said he had killed his wife and was holding someone else hostage, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

