Nikki Haley Face-Plants While Citing the Causes of the Civil War

A gentleman in the audience asked Nikki Haley what she thought the causes of the Civil War were. She left out slavery.

“I think the cause of the civil war was basically how government was going to run,” said Haley. “The freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

“I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are.

‘And I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people.”

Yikes! What was that? And the donors want us to think she’s soaring in the polls? People? What people, Haley?

She didn’t mention slavery. States’ rights and territorial expansion were about slavery as a business. Keeping the Union together was about slavery.

Haley blathered a Kamala-level word salad.

MORE HALEY FACE-PLANTING

“They [the government] don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do; they don’t need to be a part of your life; they need to make sure that you have freedom; we need to have capitalism; we need to have economic freedom; we need to make sure that we do all those things so that individuals have the liberties. So that they can have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom to do or be anything they want to be without government getting in the way.”

The gentleman then said, “Thank you. In the year 2023, it’s astonishing to me that you answer that question without mentioning the word ‘slavery.’”

Haley then said, “What do you want me to say about slavery?”

He concluded, “No, you’ve answered my question. Thank you.”

She must be nowhere near the White House.

