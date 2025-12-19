MTG’s Protect Children’s Innocence Act Passed the House

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” passed the House, 216 to 211. Amazingly, 211 American members of Congress are unwilling to protect children.

Doctors and providers who administer medical treatments for gender dysphoria to patients younger than 18, including hormones and puberty blockers, would be subject to Class 3 felony charges punishable by up to 10 years in prison if the legislation is enacted (Blade).

The Trump administration has already taken action to ban puberty blockers and surgeries for minors, but this bill would codify the executive order’s requirements as official federal law with penalties.

It’s unclear that the Senate will pass it.

Four Republicans voted against it, with all but three Democrats. Three Democrats and three Republicans didn’t vote.

BREAKING: @RepMTG has introduced the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” This act would criminalize chemical castration and mutilation of kids. Doctors who mutilate kids should be thrown in prison. It’s time to end these barbaric practices! pic.twitter.com/QOmiLsn2AN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

