Dr. Makary: “Transgender Ideology in Children Is Predatory”

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said something so many of us want to hear from all our prominent officials. He called out the predatory nature of transgender ideology.

On Thursday, Dr. Makary told the press, “Let’s be honest, and I’m going to say what you’re not supposed to say. Pushing transgender ideology in children is predatory. It’s wrong, and it needs to stop.

“This ideology is a belief system that some teachers, some pediatricians, and others are selling to children without their parents knowing, sometimes, or with a deliberate attempt to remove parents from the decision-making.

“Puberty can be stressful, and for all of history, being a kid and interacting with kids from the opposite gender can be awkward, even confusing at times. But to see now, a society putting kids on a path of chest binders, drugs, castration, mastectomies, and other procedures is a path that now many kids regret.”

As the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy said, “They betrayed their Hippocratic Oath to do no harm.”

“So-called ‘gender affirming care’ has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine. It is malpractice. We’re done with junk science, driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children.”.