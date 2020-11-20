Multiple people shot at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, WI

A shooting at a mall in a suburb of Milwaukee left multiple people with non-life-threatening injuries Friday, according to the city’s mayor.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in an afternoon statement that a suspect remained at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall, where witnesses told WISN-TV that they had heard what they believed to be eight to 12 gunshots.

WISN reported that about eight people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect. The station interviewed several people outside the mall who said they had friends sheltering in stores inside.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

