BLM calls for BREATHE Act that has a roadmap to abolish prisons

Black Lives Matter activists are pressuring Democrats to embrace the BREATHE Act, which includes a section requiring a “roadmap for prison abolition.”

“The BREATHE Act is a legislative love letter to Black people,” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors wrote in an op-ed for Teen Vogue on Thursday. She’s absurdly framing it as civil rights legislation.

The BLM is demanding a meeting with Joe Biden in return for them getting him elected.

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts announced the act in July, but it has not been brought before Congress. Notice she is addressing the young people who read Teen Vogue. Teen Vogue is a communist magazine.

https://t.co/yCYr6EtmEB our co founder and executive director tells us why the #BreatheAct must be passed. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 19, 2020

Perhaps we should do less blaming and shaming and re commit to protecting Black lives. I’ve learned a ton these last seven years. A major lesson for me is – hold folks accountable while continuing to express interest in working with them – if folks refuse to be held accountable — fund the us postal service – defund the police (@OsopePatrisse) November 8, 2020

Why any elected official would deny the needs of Black people as their primary platform goes to show how much and how often Black folks are neglected by the very class of people that say they need our vote – I’m not waiting on any elected and their promises. — fund the us postal service – defund the police (@OsopePatrisse) November 8, 2020

Another communist was elected and immediately signed up for THE SQUAD. Cori Bush wants to defund the Pentagon.

If you're having a bad day, just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 20, 2020