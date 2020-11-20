BLM calls for BREATHE Act that has a roadmap to abolish prisons

M. Dowling
Black Lives Matter activists are pressuring Democrats to embrace the BREATHE Act, which includes a section requiring a “roadmap for prison abolition.”

“The BREATHE Act is a legislative love letter to Black people,” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors wrote in an op-ed for Teen Vogue on Thursday. She’s absurdly framing it as civil rights legislation.

The BLM is demanding a meeting with Joe Biden in return for them getting him elected.

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts announced the act in July, but it has not been brought before Congress. Notice she is addressing the young people who read Teen Vogue. Teen Vogue is a communist magazine.

Another communist was elected and immediately signed up for THE SQUAD. Cori Bush wants to defund the Pentagon.

