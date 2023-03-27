Murderer of Six at The Covenant School Was A Trans Person

The murderer of six people – three faculty members and three children – is a trans person who used the pronouns he/him. Her name is Audrey Hale, and she is a biological female, who sometimes used the name Aiden Hale.

NBC News confirmed the report:

The shooter who gunned down three children and three staff members at a Nashville Christian school on Monday was a former student who carefully planned the attack with detailed maps and surveillance, police said.

“We have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date the actual incident,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters hours after the shooting at The Covenant School. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

The shooter, Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, identified as transgender and had no previous criminal record, according to the chief.

Motive?

Drake said his investigators are working on a possible motive, but he declined to reveal that on Monday afternoon.

“There’s right now a theory that we may be able to talk about later, but it’s not confirmed,” the chief said.

Asked specifically if Hale’s identity could have factored into the killer’s motive, Drake said: “There is some theory to that; we’re investigating all the leads.”

🚨#BREAKING: NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as “Audrey Hale”, a biological female that identifies as “He/Him” on their LinkedIn Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school with reports that all of… pic.twitter.com/VRmAj1vyFl — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 27, 2023

The victims have been identified by police on Twitter as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9, along with 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Koonce was the head of the school.

On LinkedIn, Hale indicated the use of he/him pronouns. Hale also used the name, Aiden Hale. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Hale does identify as transgender, per a later press conference.

Heavily armed, Hale appears to have gone in through a side door and began shooting. Police caught up with her within minutes on the second floor.

Drake said the shooting was a “targeted attack.” He also said, “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we are going over that pertain to this date of the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was also going to take place. There is right now a theory that we may be able to talk about later, but it is not confirmed. We’ll put that out as soon as we can.”

He added, “Our investigation tells us she was a former student at the school. I don’t know what grade she attended, or grades, but we do firmly believe she was a student there.” He said the suspect identifies as transgender and as a woman, but did not provide any other details about Hale’s identity and pronouns. Drake said “there is some theory” they are investigating about whether Hale’s trans identity connects to the motive for the shooting, but he said he would provide that at a later date.

Her mother Norma Fort Hale posted about Sandy Hook in 2018. She put up a petition to keep guns out of schools.

According to Drake, another location was a possible target in the Nashville area, but the suspect decided not to attack that location because a “threat assessment” conducted by Hale showed there was “too much security” there in the area.

