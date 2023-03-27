Another Incoherent Speech by the Oval Office Resident

After three children and three faculty members were murdered in a Christian school today, Joe Biden began his speech with jokes about ice cream. He doesn’t care at all about anyone or anything.

“I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a full refrigerator full upstairs,” he joked.

In all fairness, training him to read a speech off the teleprompter probably takes days.

Biden stammers out his fake support for women in the next clip. This is as he forces men and boys into women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, sports, etc.

More incoherence.

Biden thinks the USA is an LLC. When a Republican notices he’s unfit and unhinged, they are criticized or mocked. Amazing how that works. We live in an upside-down fantasy where war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.

And, second in line to the throne, Kamala Harris, the dullish queen of semantic smorgasbords:


