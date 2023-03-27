Another Incoherent Speech by the Oval Office Resident

After three children and three faculty members were murdered in a Christian school today, Joe Biden began his speech with jokes about ice cream. He doesn’t care at all about anyone or anything.

“I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a full refrigerator full upstairs,” he joked.

In all fairness, training him to read a speech off the teleprompter probably takes days.

Following the tragedy in Nashville, Biden opens his remarks today by talking about how much he loves chocolate chip ice cream pic.twitter.com/Amq80sirXj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Biden stammers out his fake support for women in the next clip. This is as he forces men and boys into women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, sports, etc.

Biden gets confused, thinks he’s a senator pic.twitter.com/A3GQCPwxvz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

More incoherence.

Biden wraps his bizarre address in a state of complete incoherence, picking up the microphone after the music has already played him off, telling those in attendance, “I gotta go … There’s a little thing going on in, around the world, um, anyway, thank you” pic.twitter.com/oJJ1xWnehE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Biden thinks the USA is an LLC. When a Republican notices he’s unfit and unhinged, they are criticized or mocked. Amazing how that works. We live in an upside-down fantasy where war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.

Biden tells women small business owners they’re “helping America be a company where everyone, everyone can participate” pic.twitter.com/USUpDsagpp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2023

And, second in line to the throne, Kamala Harris, the dullish queen of semantic smorgasbords:

KAMALA HARRIS: “There are a number of things on the issue of the economy as a whole that we must do … and a lot of that work is the work that I am here to do on the continent.” pic.twitter.com/fXYt2gMBqr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2023

