Musk: “It looks like a World War Z, Zombie Apocalypse at Times”

Musk explained that he visited the U.S. southern border and said: “It looks like a ‘World War Z’ zombie apocalypse at times.”

The far-left media claims Donald Trump rambled to manipulate you. It’s best to listen to it yourself below. Donald Trump discussed the attempted assassination in Butler, which the far-left media and the lying spokespersons for the Secret Service and FBI have covered up and buried in only one month’s time.

His discussion with Elon Musk has infuriated the anti-free speech crowd. He’s interfering with their movement, which is destroying the United States with crime and illegal, unvetted immigration, city by city, town by town, school by school.

COUNTRY WITHOUT BORDERS

Trump said Kamala is “such a liar because she was called the border czar, and she never even went there.”

The so-called legacy media called her the border czar.

“People can’t allow them to get away with their disinformation campaign … She was totally in charge. [Biden] didn’t even know what was going on. He wouldn’t know the difference.”

“I saw for myself in Texas. It’s real. I’m seeing this in real-time,” he said, wondering to himself, “Is this made up or real?”

“The people that I saw did not look friendly.”

“This is a fundamentally existential issue for the United States,” Musk continued. “I’m not sure we have a country at that point.”

And Americans are letting it happen because the media lies and the bullies threaten us.

It’s the Rest of Earth.

As far as where the migrants are coming from, Musk said: “It’s earth, the rest of earth. It would only take a few percent of the rest of earth to overwhelm the U.S. … It’s just not possible for the United States to absorb everyone from earth.”

He explained that countries are getting rid of unproductive people, criminals, and terrorists. He believes 20 million came in.

No one knows how many came in. They pour in non-stop from everywhere in the world. Elon said, “We will be overwhelmed. Trump said, “We already are overwhelmed, Elon.”

Trump described 20 murderers who recently came from the Congo. They are released from prisons and told they could never come back or they’ll be killed.

Trump vowed: “We’re gonna have the largest deportation in history. Otherwise, we’re not gonna have a country.”

No stone was left unturned in this discussion, and the media is distraught about it. They want to finish us off with Harris-Walz.

The Pair Hit on Inflation

Musk discussed skyrocketing prices for goods and services that are causing severe financial pain for millions of Americans, indicating, “Inflation is just a form of taxation.”

“Inflation comes from government overspending because the government checks never bounce. … We need to reduce our government spending … and we need to live within our means.”

He said if states “risk bankruptcy and they’re not getting bailed out by the federal government, that’s the only thing that will make them change.”

“So many of these governors have so many people leaving their states, they should get U-Haul Salesman of the Year.”

“It’s a disaster with inflation,” Trump said.

“Today, [Americans] are using all their money and borrowing money just to live. … “This stupid administration allowed this to happen. You think Biden could do this interview?”

Obviously, she could not.

THE TERRIFYING THREAT NUCLEAR WAR

“The biggest threat is not global warming,” Trump said. “The biggest threat is nuclear warming.”

“This is no longer army tanks shooting at each other. It’s a level of destruction and power that nobody’s ever seen before.”

“We have to not allow anything to happen with stupid people like Biden. … ”

“We have an administration that made [the possibility of nuclear war] more prevalent. The words that he was using, the stupid threats…”

Trump said he had a “good relationship” with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who informed Trump the communist dictator had “a red button on his desk” to launch nuclear missiles.

Trump quipped: “I said I have a red button on my desk too, and my red button works!”

“If you have a smart president, we are not in danger from those countries,” he added.

Glenn Beck believes that if we lose this election, we lose the country.



