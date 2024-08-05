Kamala of Kamalot Clips for Monday

The economy is collapsing, another major war is about to break out in the Middle East, and illegal aliens on the terror watch list have crossed our southern border. Other than that, Kamala Harris has done a great job. Kamala hasn’t given a presser, and she won’t answer questions. If she did, no one would ask her an honest one.

A publicity campaign to make her ‘brat’ is on, and Democrats are willing to pay attendees to come to her events. Mrs. Harris was busted for paying influencers and celebrities $20,000 to attend the DNC convention in Chicago. She offered free tickets to a famous rapper’s concert so that people would go to her Atlanta rally. You’re being snookered, America.

The mainstream media, run by only six companies, are covering for her because they like communism, too.

I’m not going to pretend she’s not a communist any longer. She was provably to the left of Bernie Sanders, who calls himself a Democrat Socialist but is provably a communist. Democrat socialists are to the left of socialists, and the only difference between them and communists is you can vote for your leaders in DSA. We see how that worked out in Venezuela. Venezuela’s dictator, Maduro, is also a Democrat Socialist.

The country is in deep trouble, and Kamala is giggling as she makes unfunny statements about woke, a failed communist ideology.

Kamala Harris: “We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke.” pic.twitter.com/ueVP2hpSup — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 5, 2024

Freedom to Kamala

The interview on The View in the clip below began by bringing up the riot of J6 as if it was as bad as the violent insurrections of the anarchists and communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They are actually trying to overturn the government.

Kamala says freedom is aborting the unborn to the moment of birth, LGBT ideology, depriving Americans of guns, and voting. What minority person is deprived of voting? We need evidence.

Earlier this year Kamala was on The View and was asked if she and Biden need to move away from “save democracy from Trump” and start talking about the economy and the border. She had nothing to say on either topic, immediately pivots back to her straw man arguments. This is why… pic.twitter.com/yxY0eU2xoo — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 5, 2024

Kamala will fund illegal alien healthcare with your money.

DID YOU KNOW: Kamala Harris supports using YOUR hard-earned, taxpayer dollars to fund free healthcare for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/0I5r66r99s — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 5, 2024

“That is called Bidenomics, and we are very proud of Bidenomics,” said Kamala, laughing hysterically.

“That is called Bidenomics… **cackling** …and we are very proud of Bidenomics!” Kamala Krash pic.twitter.com/Nl0knpPIyb — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 5, 2024

Biden-Harris is putting black people on the unemployment line.

2018. Van Jones informs Jay-Z that Black America is thriving under President Trump’s economy. Jay-Z responds by saying that money doesn’t equal happiness. BTW, for all those suddenly offended by the term Black Jobs, have a look at CNN’s chyron. pic.twitter.com/kdTTMnplcI — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 4, 2024

Kamala is clueless and dumb, and she is a communist.

F**** YOU KAMALA HARRIS That’s it , that’s the “X” post F*** YOU. #KamalaCrash pic.twitter.com/BzBveNWktA — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 5, 2024

Mrs. Harris is ridiculous.

Kamala has very loose ties to her black Jamaican roots. Her father’s black ancestor sold blacks into slavery.

Well look at this. A few years ago CNN did an entire segment on Kamala’s Indian heritage. They even had an Indian woman do the reporting. pic.twitter.com/537IeEfUAl — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 31, 2024

Harris lied about Russian collusion and then laughed like a hyena.

2018. One of the many times that Kamala Harris claimed to have seen evidence of Russian collusion. pic.twitter.com/eii8pZlxNS — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 3, 2024

When satire and the real world are indistinguishable.

Historic: Kamala Harris Becomes First Black Woman To Destroy World Economy https://t.co/eVihd0cKXr pic.twitter.com/HCLYG4Fzfc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 5, 2024

Kamala and Puppetry

Kamala Harris has been busted for paying influencers and celebrities $20,000 to attend the DNC convention in Chicago.

She is set up to become another figurehead so that the same people who have run the government into the ground for the past three years can continue without any accountability.

Harris will be a puppet for everyone who is ruining the government, including the military-industrial complex.

Tulsi Gabbard: Harris would be a puppet of the military-industrial complex as President “Eisenhower warned about the military-industrial complex and their influence. President John F. Kennedy, his brother Bobby Kennedy were battling against four-star generals and civilians who… pic.twitter.com/yWlx9fsAx2 — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 5, 2024