OPINION

My Home Is Texas

by David S. Kelley

This month marks the one-year anniversary of our moving to Texas. This has become a significant moment in my life.

Different from my soulmate finding me. It’s different from watching our children grow from the moment of conception. Different from my experiences in the military, business, philanthropy, and politics. Yet, just as important.

I always felt that home was where I laid my head at night. It did not matter where I was or what I was doing. Home is where I was at that moment in time on earth. Even more so when my wife is beside me.

I consider myself a seeker, a conservative, independent thinker, and a man of principles guided and humbled by Providence. Character built within my DNA by the airmen and soldiers I served with, truth within my heart, and a light of hope within my eyes, that can be recognized by my fellow man. I am extremely intolerant of patience (because I have none), the injustice and corruption of all of America’s institutions, and the mentally handicapped democratic progressive socialist mindset.

Where is the story leading me, you may be asking by now?

For those individuals, man or woman, whose belief is in the same vein of self-determination and liberty as our Forefathers, who dreamed and died for America’s future generations, the spirit of the great state of Texas should be your home, too. Wherever you currently live.

Texans say what they mean and mean what they say. We kneel to God almighty, and stand and salute the flag of the United States of America and the flag of Texas. We hold firm in our belief in two genders, marriage between a man and a woman (as defined by God), right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – and then go work for it.

If this resonates with you, look at the Republican Party of Texas Platform & Resolutions for in-depth detail of where we stand, on everything. I believe it will lead the nation on returning our government back to the consent of We The People.

With southern hospitality (or not) Texans are leading the way to the American dream that is here, right now, for all American citizens and the legal immigrants who want to be a part of the American way of life as defined by the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Nothing less is acceptable and Texans will accept nothing less. And that completes me.

That is why Texas is my home.

David S. Kelley, Chair & State Delegate, Newton County Precinct 11 (Deweyville), Republican Party of Texas

