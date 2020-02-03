Nancy Pelosi willfully lies to portray the President as a dictator

Nancy has willfully and repeatedly lied about the President, especially when she is attempting to portray him as a tyrant or a dictator. She recently claimed the President’s lawyers argued he “has a right to abuse his power as much as he wants, and Congress can do nothing about it.”

She also claimed he said, “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”

As she often does, she took him out of context.

Trump’s lawyers argued he has a right to abuse his power as much as he wants, and Congress can do nothing about it. Sounds familiar: Trump: “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” Congress can do something: hold a fair trial. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 28, 2020

The misrepresented defense strategy seems to be connected to Alan Dershowitz’s, who stated that in order for the president to be removed from office, he must exhibit “criminal-like conduct” in addition to “abuse of power.”

President Trump never said that Article II of the Constitution — which describes the powers of the president — gave him the power to do whatever he wanted. Pelosi has said this in the past, and she was corrected on it several times. She refuses to tell the truth.

House impeachment managers said the same thing in the Senate last week.

The president was specifically referring to his power to hire and fire executive officials. The context was Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of “Russia collusion.”

Trump’s point was that he had allowed Mueller, with a team of anti-Trump Democrats, to investigate him, even though he could have fired Mueller.

Trump actually said:

“Look, Article II, I would be allowed to fire Robert Mueller. Assuming I did all of the things, I said I want to fire him. Number one, I didn’t. He wasn’t fired. Number one, very importantly, but more importantly, Article II allows me to do whatever I want. Article II would allow me to fire him. I wasn’t going to fire him. You know why — because I watched Richard Nixon firing everybody, and that didn’t work out too well.”