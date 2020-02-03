AOC warns Dems it’s a “dangerous” mistake to stand in Bernie’s way

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Socialist (communist) icon, who is currently Sen. Bernie Sanders’ most powerful campaigner, warns that Democrats will be making a “dangerous” mistake—and hurt their odds of beating Donald Trump in a general election—if they do not rally around the eventual Democratic nominee.

Her comments, made in a phone interview with TIME Magazine, come on the eve of the first-in-the-nation caucuses in Iowa, amidst reports of Democratic efforts to block Sanders.

A variety of polls indicate the Vermont senator is likely to do well on Monday.

While Ocasio-Cortez said she thinks Democrats’ attempts to stop Sanders are “overblown,” she suggested she could foresee a situation in which elements within the party could try to block him.

“Bernie has said this, I absolutely believe this: whoever gets the nomination, we have to rally behind them, no matter who it is,” she said. “And I would hope that everybody would do so if Bernie is the nominee as well.”

THE DES MOINES REGISTER POLL

This past weekend, the Des Moines register failed to publish their Iowa poll and they gave some excuse about ommissions, possibly leaving Buttigieg off the call. Reporter Mike Cernovich claims to have the actual results. they were allegedly hiding. We can’t confirm.

If true, Sanders is leading and Biden is sinking.

Des Moines Iowa poll was spiked, here are the results: Sanders: 22% Warren: 18% Buttigieg: 16% Biden: 13% — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 2, 2020

Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson said he has the poll:

BREAKING: With the 🟩 DES MOINES REGISTER poll cancelled, the final pre-Iowa polls—taken 1/23 to 1/27—become the IOWA STATE and MONMOUTH polls. 🟥 IOWA STATE 2⃣4⃣ Sanders

1⃣9⃣ Warren

1⃣7⃣ Buttigieg

1⃣5⃣ Biden 🟧 MONMOUTH 2⃣3⃣ Biden

2⃣1⃣ Sanders

1⃣6⃣ Buttigieg

1⃣5⃣ Warren — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 2, 2020

How did these two get the polls and which, if either, is correct? They are almost exact.

The truth is, however, Bernie is rising and Democrats want to kill the momentum. They see him as unelectable.