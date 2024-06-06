NASCAR Driver, Son, Two Others Arrested for J6 Actions

Three and a half years later, the FBI found their men: a NASCAR driver, his son, and two others. Meanwhile, one man who was murdered during the George Floyd riots never got justice. The FBI didn’t even look for the killer.

The FBI on Wednesday arrested four men from Pennsylvania on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the January 6protest.

A 75-year-old retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott and his son Carl Scott, 48, Scott Slater Sr., 56, and Scott Alex Slater Jr., 26, were arrested on Wednesday. Three might have been violent. We’ll have to see. The elder Mr. Slater only stayed in the building.

The FBI wants the riot to look like an insurrection, especially before the election.

Via the Justice Department:

Scott Slater Sr. is charged with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Scott Alex Slater Jr. is charged with three felony offenses, including obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. In addition to the felonies, Slater Jr. is charged with five misdemeanor offenses, including entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, physical violence in Capitol building or grounds.

Jarrett Carl Scott is charged with two felony offenses, including obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. In addition to the felonies, Jarrett Scott is charged with five misdemeanor offenses, including entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, violence in Capitol building or grounds.

Tighe John Scott is charged with two felony offenses, including obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. In addition to the felonies, Tighe Scott is charged with five misdemeanor offenses, including entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, violence in Capitol building or grounds.

JUST IN: Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott is the latest Jan. 6 felony defendant (charged along side three other people from PA) pic.twitter.com/L4I2C2uOWH — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 5, 2024

