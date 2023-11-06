Nashville Killer’s Manifesto and Why It Was HIdden

Mug Club Undercover claims this is the leaked manifesto of transgender Audrey Hale, aka Aidan, the Nashville serial killer of children. It’s been republished by Steven Crowder, and banned by Facebook. If accurate, Audrey Hale wanted to kill white children. This is why it was hidden from us. It didn’t fit the narrative.

Hale wanted to kill white children who went to fancy schools. Jealousy entered into Hale’s decision.

Maybe it would be better if the media stopped trashing white people and if CRT was no longer taught.

Audrey writes: “Kill those kids. Kill those crackers. Going to fancy private schools… F*** you little S***s…”

BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” “Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

Fakebook won’t let you see the truth.

Look at what these brave men went through, running toward the gunfire, not knowing if they would be killed, to save the lives of children and adults. Appreciate all the good men and women of law enforcement.

Nashville Mass Shooting was racially motivated attack. The Audrey Hale manifesto targeted the children because they were white. Now you know why the FBI didn’t want to release the shooter Manifesto. It didn’t fit their narrative. pic.twitter.com/rVOqKMAPYQ — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) November 6, 2023

Crowder reads some of the Manifesto:

Steven Crowder @scrowder just read three leaked pages of the alleged #NashvilleManifesto on @rumblevideo. This is what they have been keeping from us for 7 months. Blast it out. pic.twitter.com/gxR5gdLWXo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 6, 2023

Only five or six companies control the flow of mainstream media. Crowder will read the entire manifesto at 12:45 pm ET on Monday.

The Show:

