Nashville Killer’s Manifesto and Why It Was HIdden

Mug Club Undercover claims this is the leaked manifesto of transgender Audrey Hale, aka Aidan, the Nashville serial killer of children. It’s been republished by Steven Crowder, and banned by Facebook. If accurate, Audrey Hale wanted to kill white children. This is why it was hidden from us. It didn’t fit the narrative.
Hale wanted to kill white children who went to fancy schools. Jealousy entered into Hale’s decision.
Maybe it would be better if the media stopped trashing white people and if CRT was no longer taught.
Audrey writes: “Kill those kids. Kill those crackers. Going to fancy private schools… F*** you little S***s…”
BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages”
“wanna kill all you little cr*ckers”
“I hope I have a high death count”
“I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.”
“Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf
Fakebook won’t let you see the truth.
BREAKING: @facebook is now censoring the #NashvilleManifesto https://t.co/vDGAPPh7Oa pic.twitter.com/iVso967VHl
Look at what these brave men went through, running toward the gunfire, not knowing if they would be killed, to save the lives of children and adults. Appreciate all the good men and women of law enforcement.
Nashville Mass Shooting was racially motivated attack.
The Audrey Hale manifesto targeted the children because they were white.
Now you know why the FBI didn’t want to release the shooter Manifesto.
It didn’t fit their narrative. pic.twitter.com/rVOqKMAPYQ
Crowder reads some of the Manifesto:
Steven Crowder @scrowder just read three leaked pages of the alleged #NashvilleManifesto on @rumblevideo.
This is what they have been keeping from us for 7 months. Blast it out. pic.twitter.com/gxR5gdLWXo
I pray you join me in distributing this “manifesto” wherever you are able. All People need to be aware of the extreme danger we are all in, especially your children!.This was suppressed by the organized crime family that masquerades as the Democratic Party. The author says it did “not fit their narrative.” I say it is part of their plan to massacre all of us. If the pro-Hamas riots did not prove this I do not know what else for after they kill all the Jews the Christians will be next. Satan’s warriors are among us and are striking deadly blowsont the very heart of our civilization.They have to be annihilated.We have a sacred duty God ordered to eliminate all of them.