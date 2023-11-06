Nashville Killer’s Manifesto and Why It Was HIdden

Audrey E. Hale’s last message to a friend from middle school.

Mug Club Undercover claims this is the leaked manifesto of transgender Audrey Hale, aka Aidan, the Nashville serial killer of children. It’s been republished by Steven Crowder, and banned by Facebook. If accurate, Audrey Hale wanted to kill white children. This is why it was hidden from us. It didn’t fit the narrative.

Hale wanted to kill white children who went to fancy schools. Jealousy entered into Hale’s decision.

Maybe it would be better if the media stopped trashing white people and if CRT was no longer taught.

Audrey writes: “Kill those kids. Kill those crackers. Going to fancy private schools… F*** you little S***s…”

Look at what these brave men went through, running toward the gunfire, not knowing if they would be killed, to save the lives of children and adults. Appreciate all the good men and women of law enforcement.

Crowder reads some of the Manifesto:

Audrey ‘Aiden’ Hale, Instagram
Only five or six companies control the flow of mainstream media. Crowder will read the entire manifesto at 12:45 pm ET on Monday.
The Show:


I pray you join me in distributing this “manifesto” wherever you are able. All People need to be aware of the extreme danger we are all in, especially your children!.This was suppressed by the organized crime family that masquerades as the Democratic Party. The author says it did “not fit their narrative.” I say it is part of their plan to massacre all of us. If the pro-Hamas riots did not prove this I do not know what else for after they kill all the Jews the Christians will be next. Satan’s warriors are among us and are striking deadly blowsont the very heart of our civilization.They have to be annihilated.We have a sacred duty God ordered to eliminate all of them. 

