There’s a Race Crisis in the Biden Administration

As reported, Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in five of the six swing states, and he’s leading significantly, especially in Nevada. This poll is a New York Times and Sienna College poll, which is not necessarily friendly to Donald Trump.
According to Axios, Biden has a growing race problem, and he’s losing support from black and Hispanic voters at an alarming rate that would threaten his re-election. It’s a full-blown crisis for the White House.
Axios reports that the Times survey shows Biden’s support among non-white voters has fallen 33 points from 2020 levels.
Meanwhile, Trump polled 22% support among black voters. The New York Times said that is a level not seen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.
Axios said that Democrats can usually count on a 30-point margin with Hispanics. However, Biden’s lead among Hispanics has fallen to single digits in each of the six swing states.
I could never understand why so many Hispanics were voting for these far-left people since they have very similar values to people in the United States.
The outlet thinks it’s the economics and Biden’s rejection of fossil fuels. Cars and homes are becoming out of reach for many black voters.
I would think the difference in the jobs for black people as compared with jobs available under Donald Trump would be important.
Democrats can usually turn minorities away from the Republican Party with fear tactics. They don’t seem to be working as well lately.
The Times reports: Discontent pulsates throughout the Times/Sienna poll, with a majority of voters saying Mr. Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Mr. Biden is fraying.
In a remarkable sign of gradual racial realignment between the two parties, the more diverse the swing state, the further Mr. Biden was behind, and he led only in the widest of the six, the Times said.
It’s also quite clear to most Americans that the world is collapsing under Biden and Democrat progressive policies.
Polls show that 76% of Americans say the country is going in the wrong direction.
Democrats will be searching for a new approach since their constant, vicious attacks on Republicans aren’t working like they normally do. Now, they might push harder to imprison Donald Trump with their bizarre court cases. The heat is on.
American life and the world were so much better off under Donald Trump. I didn’t like a lot of things he said and did either, and I do think he made mistakes, but he led the government in more of a traditional American way. The world benefited from it, and we didn’t have any wars, our economy was better, minorities had jobs, criminals were under better control, and the borders were far more secure. He is the toughest politician out there, and that’s what we will need.
Trump had lots of black support in 2020, but that was cancelled out in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, … by corrupt poll workers, most of them being black.
Blacks like most people do not like seeing a senile man with a corrupt family as president. Since blacks tend to be in the lower income levels, the informed ones despise Biden’s massive white collar crimes.
The article clearly defines the difference between the Democrats and true Republicans. More of the RINOs in a bit.
International. Republicans: a strong world presence, with a strong stand against terrorism and land grabs by big nations, but not with the USA paying the bill for others. The Democrats with a colonial mentality of trying to run other countries, but can’t run the USA well. They are meddlers.
The Democrats are for open borders and criminal migrations as well as possible soldiers of enemy nations, including terrorists. The Republicans are for strong border control. Most people cannot run their lives with a debt of 6 times their annual income and continue to increase the debt. (A home mortgage is not debt in this sense, it is a leveraged investment, and the payment a housing cost.) The idea that the government would not be able to meet its obligations such as social security payments is frightening,
The Democrats who once presented themselves as the party of the ‘working man’ now have policies to further enrich the very wealthy, or reward deadbeats who don’t wat to pay their debts, at the expense of the the people who work and produce wile actin g in an economically responsible way produce.
Democrat policies cause high inflation, which robs people of the value of their hard earned money.
Democrat policies lead to poor educational opportunities for blacks, further destroying their economic opportunities.
RINOs are fellow travels with the Democrats and confuse people about where the Republicans really stand. To the extent they control thee national party apparatus they almost guarantee poor election returns.,
The new Speaker of the House gets it. Mike Johnson is leading in the right direction. We need to support him in his most difficult job.
The other major difference”
Democrats are divisive and promote hate. Republicans are the opposite.
The Democrats are cruel task master who drive people with lying fears.
Generally Republicans try to entice people to willingly follow good and healthy policies.
Living and working in Australia I see the same thing, just substitute the Labor Party for the Democrats and the Liberal/National Coalition Party for the Republicans.
The voter fraud issue and mail in ballots are not even being considered this election. They cheated last election so why not cheat this election. Democrats will fill out ballots for everyone in their community plus their dead relatives. 22% of blacks support Trump? Only if he shows up at their door with a blank check to hand out. Same day voting and voter ID is the only way to save this country. Do you really know why Biden campaigned from the basement last time? Because he knew the fix was in.
Lala: You mix truth and error; you mix wisdom and foolishness.
Truth: The ballot and cheating.
Error: The mail in ballots of those serving in the military, or of citizens who can’t be physically at the voting booth on election day are not a problem.
Your disparaging of all black voters sounds like racism.