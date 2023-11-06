There’s a Race Crisis in the Biden Administration

As reported, Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in five of the six swing states, and he’s leading significantly, especially in Nevada. This poll is a New York Times and Sienna College poll, which is not necessarily friendly to Donald Trump.

According to Axios, Biden has a growing race problem, and he’s losing support from black and Hispanic voters at an alarming rate that would threaten his re-election. It’s a full-blown crisis for the White House.

Axios reports that the Times survey shows Biden’s support among non-white voters has fallen 33 points from 2020 levels.

Meanwhile, Trump polled 22% support among black voters. The New York Times said that is a level not seen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.

Axios said that Democrats can usually count on a 30-point margin with Hispanics. However, Biden’s lead among Hispanics has fallen to single digits in each of the six swing states.

I could never understand why so many Hispanics were voting for these far-left people since they have very similar values to people in the United States.

The outlet thinks it’s the economics and Biden’s rejection of fossil fuels. Cars and homes are becoming out of reach for many black voters.

I would think the difference in the jobs for black people as compared with jobs available under Donald Trump would be important.

Democrats can usually turn minorities away from the Republican Party with fear tactics. They don’t seem to be working as well lately.

The Times reports: Discontent pulsates throughout the Times/Sienna poll, with a majority of voters saying Mr. Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Mr. Biden is fraying.

In a remarkable sign of gradual racial realignment between the two parties, the more diverse the swing state, the further Mr. Biden was behind, and he led only in the widest of the six, the Times said.

It’s also quite clear to most Americans that the world is collapsing under Biden and Democrat progressive policies.

Polls show that 76% of Americans say the country is going in the wrong direction.

Opinion

Democrats will be searching for a new approach since their constant, vicious attacks on Republicans aren’t working like they normally do. Now, they might push harder to imprison Donald Trump with their bizarre court cases. The heat is on.

American life and the world were so much better off under Donald Trump. I didn’t like a lot of things he said and did either, and I do think he made mistakes, but he led the government in more of a traditional American way. The world benefited from it, and we didn’t have any wars, our economy was better, minorities had jobs, criminals were under better control, and the borders were far more secure. He is the toughest politician out there, and that’s what we will need.

